Did Cowboys Overcome 'Sloppy' As 5 Stars Suit Up?

Would McCarthy's guys respond once back home, in Monday's camp practice inside Ford Center at The Star on Monday?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy used the word "sloppy'' to characterized his team's work last week, a period sandwiched by a practice against the Rams in Oxnard and Friday’s preseason loss at Arizona.

Would his guys respond once back home, in Monday's camp practice inside Ford Center at The Star on Monday?

Mission accomplished, maybe due to a lift provided by four star-caliber players showing up in uniform.

“This wasn’t our best week leading into this game,” McCarthy said of the previous few days. “We need to come out of this, we just got to rally, get healthy and we need to have a better week of practice going into Houston. ... The Rams (practice) was a little sloppy and ... I thought some of it carried over into the game.''

READ MORE: Dak and Deshaun Weekend Plans

But here QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) did some work. (The updated plan for Prescott leading up to Saturday's preseason visit from Houston is here.) And defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, recovering from back surgery, participated for the first time in practice, as did fellow big-name Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (coming off ankle surgery) and newcomer safety Malik Hooker (coming off an Achilles tear).

Additionally, defensive end Randy Gregory, who did not make the trip to Arizona to nurse a sore foot, was a participant on Monday. Another defensive lineman, Neville Gallimore (dislocated elbow), will miss more than a month.

Standouts in the workout: defensive end Dorance Armstrong showed well going against Tyron Smith. Rookie corner Kelvin Joseph got an interception (eventually negated by penalty). And, like every say, receiver CeeDee Lamb, maybe inspired by Dak's accelerated work.

"It’s always a pleasure having QB1 out there and just him fighting and battling things that he has going shows a lot to us, to the team. He’s a great leader,'' Lamb said. "I can’t wait to see him out there.''

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Top 20 Quotes, Starring 'Charlie F--- Around'