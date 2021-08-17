WATCH Cowboys ‘Hard Knocks’: Zeke’s ‘Private’ Baby Powder Needs

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and his need for baby powder will be on full display on Hard Knocks.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have been very entertaining through episode one of HBO's Hard Knocks series. The second installment of the five-episode behind-the-scenes documentary airs on HBO Max Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT... and based on the preview released on social media, the plot line gets a bit... sticky.

For more on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and the need for baby powder, watch the video below.

Based on the preview, the friendship between Elliott and his quarterback Dak Prescott is a storyline that will be more on display in episode two.

This week's episode will likely pick up after Dallas’ loss in the Hall-Of-Fame game to the Pittsburgh Steelers and include the Cowboys suffering a second consecutive NFL preseason defeat, losing 19-16 to the Arizona Cardinals last Friday.

Prescott dominated most of the first episode: dealing with a muscle strain that sidelined him completely in training camp and prompted the training staff to consult trainers from the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees to help treat the injury to his newly minted $160 million throwing arm.

Expect more on Prescott's rehab and the scrutiny behind the decision to get a second MRI. The Cowboys are counting on a healthy Prescott for any chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 25 years (currently are +3000 to win the Super Bowl according to FanDuel.)

"I'd do anything known to man to get to a Super Bowl," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "That's a fact."

Dallas' big debut on Hard Knocks included some great moments; Moments that made you giggle (amped-up rookie linebacker Micah Parsons playfully head-butting teammates), some that made you cringe (Prescott's many scars) and some that may made you get a little emotional (Jones getting tearing up during his opening press conference of training camp at Oxnard). Can't wait for the second-installment.