Locked On Cowboys: Injury Update & Slowing Big Ben

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers present a Sunday problem for the Dallas Cowboys ... though here at The Star in Frisco, the 'Boys have problems of their own.

READ MORE: Source: Cowboys First-Team Reps All Going to One QB

READ MORE: Zeke Watch: How Much Is Cowboys RB Practicing? (Not Much)

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool offer details on the 2-6 Cowboys'  NFL Week 9 matchup with the powerhouse from Pittsburgh.

From a Dallas defensive perspective, there is a weaponry - on the ground and in the air - that surrounds Big Ben at QB. From a Dallas offensive perspective? There is the hope that Garrett Gilbert, who according to CowboysSI.com sources spent Wednesday and Thursday as the first-team Dallas QB, ahead of Cooper Rush, will have at his disposal a main weapon who is healthy enough to truly help ...

Yes, we're still on "Zeke Watch,'' knowing, per our reporting, that running back Ezekiel Elliott did virtually nothing in the Thursday workout.

Along with that comes the Friday injury/practice report ...

The Cowboys are listing RB Elliott (hamstring), defensive end Aldon Smith (knee) and linebacker Joe Thomas (wrist) as questionable to be available Sunday vs. Steelers.

Is there a good answer as to who should start at QB? Is there a way to slow down Ben Roethlisberger? That, and so much more, is included inside!

Join us, and thanks to Cowboys Nation, as always, for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

