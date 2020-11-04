SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Locked on Cowboys: Burning Questions - Answered!

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - You, Cowboys Nation, have questions. We - we think - have answers!

We're not going to white-wash things. Nor are we going to use a giant can of deodorant to make 2-6 smell fresh. Let's get to the issues within the Dallas Cowboys ... issues that you and we all know exist.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including who will start at quarterback for the Cowboys in Week 9, some positives heading into the 2021 season (that's what we call a "look ahead''!) and so much more!

Some of the immediate questions and answers for the Cowboys as they prep for Sunday's NFL Week 9 visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers have to do with health. You know about QB Andy Dalton and COVID ... so who wins the job as Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert duel it out (while Ben DiNucci gets to do nothing but watch)?

READ MORE: Cowboys Won't Do 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In O-Line (But Will at QB)

READ MORE: Injury Update: Zeke Limited; Cowboys Changing Punters

Meanwhile, there are other injury issues to consider, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Aldon Smith have popped up as names on the Wednesday injury report from here inside The Star. Both issues are considered minor at this time - Zeke with a hamstring, Smith with a knee - but you can read more about all of it at CowboysSI.com (in addition to news about a new guy, "Hunter The Punter'') - as we invite your Cowboys Nation questions to keep rollin' it ... and thanks for listening!

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked on Cowboys: X’s-&-O’s Steelers Preview

Locked on Cowboys Podcast: X’s-&-O’s Steelers at Dallas Preview

Mike Fisher

Zeke Watch: Update On RB For Cowboys Vs. Steelers

Zeke Watch: An Injury Update On Dallas Star RB Ezekiel Elliott For Cowboys Vs. Steelers On NFL Sunday Week 9

Mike Fisher

Are Cowboys 'America's Team' Because Steelers Turned Down Nickname?

Are The Cowboys 'America's Team' Only Because The Steelers Turned Down Nickname? Folks In Pittsburgh Tell A Story That Differs From The Dallas Truth

Mike Fisher

Injury Update: Cowboys Changing Punters & Ezekiel Elliott Has Hamstring Issue

Injury Update: The Dallas Cowboys Are Changing Punters Ahead of Sunday's Visit From The Steelers - Oh, and Ezekiel Elliott is “Limited” With a Hamstrimg

Mike Fisher

Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds, Spread, Trends and Prediction

Sports betting is getting historically bad for the Dallas Cowboys; Here, the odds and trends for this week's meeting with the Steelers

BriAmaranthus

Two Silver Linings in Cowboys' Painful Power Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys are now No. 30 on the list and the lowest-ranked NFC East team... OUCH.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Won't Do 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In O-Line (But Will At QB)

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Won't Play What He Calls 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In The O-Line (But He's Fine To Do So At QB)

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Put Dalton On COVID List; DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Cowboys Put QB Andy Dalton On COVID List; Rookie Ben DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Mike Fisher

NFL Deadline Tracker - Cowboys Trade Plan: 'Still Fight & Stand Pat'?

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas Cowboys Turning Down Offers for Aldon Smith, Plus The Plan? 'Still Fighting, So Stand Pat'

Mike Fisher