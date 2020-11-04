SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Injury Update: Zeke Limited; Cowboys Changing Punters

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones has been playing hurt for three years, his latest issue necessitating core muscle surgery. So the new punter will be Hunter Niswander, formerly of the XFL's DC Defenders.

Jones of course did not practice on Wednesday. And later in the day, two other names pop up on the injury list; is he Keel Elliott with a hamstring and Aldon Smith with a knee. ... hopefully both minor issues.

In the XFL as a Defender, the 6-5, 240-pound Niswander was listed as a kicker and a punter. On his 21 punts, he finished second in the league on average yards per punt of 44.6.

Niswander was a three-year starter at Northwestern University, where he  punted for a total of 230 times, averaging 40.4 yards per punt. In his senior year, he averaged 43.0 yards per punt.

Niswander was recently signed to the Cowboys practice squad, his elevation coming with the hope that he can match what Jones has done in terms of body of work ... and maybe exceed what Jones has done more recently while attempting to play hurt for a 2-6 Dallas club that on Sunday plays host to the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium.

Jones' recovery will be a "multi-week'' issue, according to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who is hoping to get better news on the injury front as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie plans to practice on some level on Wednesday here at The Star in Frisco. McCarthy is also supervising yet another change at the quarterback position, where Dak Prescott is out for the year and Andy Dalton is out due to COVID ... so practice-squad-level journeymen Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert are battling it out for this week's starting QB job, with rookie Ben DiNucci - last week's starter in a loss at Philly - not in the running.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked on Cowboys: Burning Questions - Answered!

Locked on Cowboys Pod: Burning Dallas Questions - Answered!

Mike Fisher

Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds, Spread, Trends and Prediction

Sports betting is getting historically bad for the Dallas Cowboys; Here, the odds and trends for this week's meeting with the Steelers

BriAmaranthus

Two Silver Linings in Cowboys' Painful Power Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys are now No. 30 on the list and the lowest-ranked NFC East team... OUCH.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Won't Do 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In O-Line (But Will At QB)

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Won't Play What He Calls 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In The O-Line (But He's Fine To Do So At QB)

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Put Dalton On COVID List; DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Cowboys Put QB Andy Dalton On COVID List; Rookie Ben DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Mike Fisher

NFL Deadline Tracker - Cowboys Trade Plan: 'Still Fight & Stand Pat'?

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas Cowboys Turning Down Offers for Aldon Smith, Plus The Plan? 'Still Fighting, So Stand Pat'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Jerry

A Dallas Cowboys NFL Deadline Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Owner Jerry Jones - With A 'But'

Mike Fisher

An Odell Beckham Jr. Trade? His Family Favors Cowboys

An Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Away From The Cleveland Browns? Know This: His Family Favors The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

What The Dallas Cowboys Are Saying After Loss To Eagles

What The Dallas Cowboys Are Saying After The Loss To The Eagles

BriAmaranthus