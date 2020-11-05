SI.com
Locked on Cowboys: X’s-&-O’s Steelers Preview

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - So far this week, as it relates to Sunday’s NFL Week 9 visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers to AT&T Stadium, we know that:

*The Dallas Cowboys are prepared to do something goofy at quarterback.

*The Steelers don’t really care, as they are focused on the healthy availability of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

READ MORE: Zeke Watch: Update On RB For Cowboys Vs. Steelers

*The Cowboys are on the verge of being all-time bad while Pittsburgh is on the verge of being all-time good. ... and the Steelers are even once again trying to make that lame "America's Team'' claim.

READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds & Trends - Sports Illustrated

READ MORE: Are Cowboys 'America's Team' Because Steelers Turned It Down?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys in Week 9 with a visit with Christopher Carter of the "Locked On Steelers'' as they preview the upcoming matchup between these two historic teams.

We could make our X's and O's look as simple and basic as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did this week when we asked about the Dallas QB situation - his answer speaking volumes about the realities of the 2-6 Cowboys' situation.

“I know Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention and preparation, and rightfully so,'' Tomlin said, changing the focus to where it rightfully belongs. "Common sense tells you he’ll be a central figure in your game plan.''

But no, we will dig quite a bit deeper than that in examining the undefeated Steelers ... and what coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys might be able to accomplish on Sunday.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

