Zeke Watch: Update On RB For Cowboys Vs. Steelers

FRISCO - The '"Musical Chairs'' issue at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is a headline-grabber. But Sunday's Week 9 opponent from Pittsburgh is far more interested in the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

And Cowboys Nation surely shares that interest.

"I don’t see either injury of serious nature,'' said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday morning, one day after Elliott (hamstring) and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee) popped up on the injury report.

Thursday's work is in pads here at The Star in Frisco and McCarthy indicated that the Dallas coaches and trainers will be keeping an eye on the progress of the two standouts - Elliott so important because the Dallas offense on Sunday will be taking on the undefeated Steelers while using either Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert at QB, in for the benched Ben DiNicci, the out-for-a-week Andy Dalton and the out-for-the-year Dak Prescott has been drastic.

So the Cowboys are about to start a fourth different QB over the course of this 2-6 start.

"This will be an excellent work day for us,'' said McCarthy regarding determining which practice-squad-level journeyman will start the game at AT & T Stadium, adding that the decision will be "based on (their) rhythm, continuity and the command" of the offense.

But either way, this game is largely about Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ who has just 521 yards in eight games this season. Elliott said the fix is about "not trying to do too much. Staying disciplined to my reads and landmarks. Just have a chop-wood mentality - just chip away."

Elliott made a point to say that this game is winnable, even as Dallas is a 13-point underdog at home. And the Steelers know just the Cowboys weapon that must be used to make that possible.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this week was asked about the Dallas QB situation, but his answer spoke volumes.

“I know Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention and preparation, and rightfully so,'' Tomlin said. "Common sense tells you he’ll be a central figure in your game plan.''

That wasn't at all the question. But the answer being about Zeke is the right one.