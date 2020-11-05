SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Zeke Watch: Update On RB For Cowboys Vs. Steelers

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The '"Musical Chairs'' issue at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is a headline-grabber. But Sunday's Week 9 opponent from Pittsburgh is far more interested in the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

And Cowboys Nation surely shares that interest.

"I don’t see either injury of serious nature,'' said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday morning, one day after Elliott (hamstring) and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee) popped up on the injury report.

Thursday's work is in pads here at The Star in Frisco and McCarthy indicated that the Dallas coaches and trainers will be keeping an eye on the progress of the two standouts - Elliott so important because the Dallas offense on Sunday will be taking on the undefeated Steelers while using either Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert at QB, in for the benched Ben DiNicci, the out-for-a-week Andy Dalton and the out-for-the-year Dak Prescott has been drastic.

So the Cowboys are about to start a fourth different QB over the course of this 2-6 start. 

"This will be an excellent work day for us,'' said McCarthy regarding determining which practice-squad-level journeyman will start the game at AT&T Stadium, adding that the decision will be "based on (their) rhythm, continuity and the command" of the offense.

But either way, this game is largely about Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ who has just 521 yards in eight games this season. Elliott said the fix is about "not trying to do too much. Staying disciplined to my reads and landmarks. Just have a chop-wood mentality - just chip away."

READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds & Trends - Sports Illustrated

READ MORE: Are Cowboys 'America's Team' Because Steelers Turned It Down?

Elliott made a point to say that this game is winnable, even as Dallas is a 13-point underdog at home. And the Steelers know just the Cowboys weapon that must be used to make that possible.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this week was asked about the Dallas QB situation, but his answer spoke volumes.

“I know Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention and preparation, and rightfully so,'' Tomlin said. "Common sense tells you he’ll be a central figure in your game plan.''

That wasn't at all the question. But the answer being about Zeke is the right one.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are Cowboys 'America's Team' Because Steelers Turned Down Nickname?

Are The Cowboys 'America's Team' Only Because The Steelers Turned Down Nickname? Folks In Pittsburgh Tell A Story That Differs From The Dallas Truth

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: Burning Questions - Answered!

Locked on Cowboys Pod: Burning Dallas Questions - Answered!

Mike Fisher

Injury Update: Cowboys Changing Punters & Ezekiel Elliott Has Hamstring Issue

Injury Update: The Dallas Cowboys Are Changing Punters Ahead of Sunday's Visit From The Steelers - Oh, and Ezekiel Elliott is “Limited” With a Hamstrimg

Mike Fisher

Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds, Spread, Trends and Prediction

Sports betting is getting historically bad for the Dallas Cowboys; Here, the odds and trends for this week's meeting with the Steelers

BriAmaranthus

Two Silver Linings in Cowboys' Painful Power Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys are now No. 30 on the list and the lowest-ranked NFC East team... OUCH.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Won't Do 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In O-Line (But Will At QB)

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Won't Play What He Calls 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In The O-Line (But He's Fine To Do So At QB)

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Put Dalton On COVID List; DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Cowboys Put QB Andy Dalton On COVID List; Rookie Ben DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Mike Fisher

NFL Deadline Tracker - Cowboys Trade Plan: 'Still Fight & Stand Pat'?

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas Cowboys Turning Down Offers for Aldon Smith, Plus The Plan? 'Still Fighting, So Stand Pat'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Jerry

A Dallas Cowboys NFL Deadline Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Owner Jerry Jones - With A 'But'

Mike Fisher