Gregory Is Ballin’ - And Cowboys D Has Playoff Chance

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ late-season rejuvenation and last-breath NFL playoffs contention is obviously about a lot of different people and about all three phases. At the same time, when the “Locked on Cowboys” podcast reviews Sunday’s Week 16 victory over the hated Philadelphia Eagles, one of the individuals worthy of mention is Randy Gregory.

"I'm just so fired up for him,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday, "in terms of the journey that he's taken, the challenges he's overcome, to get to play football, and not only get out there and play, but play at a high level, which certainly you knew he could.''

And now he is, as a key part of Dallas' 37-17 win over Philly.

READ MORE: 'I Feel Like Myself,' Says Zeke In Cowboys' Win Over Eagles

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Flex Muscles, NFL Flexes NFC East on TV

“Yeah, it was one of my better games,” said Gregory, who recorded two QB hits, 1.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles. “I think, you know, for the average viewer, you know, they get stuck on the stats, so, I showed up there on the box score, and that makes a lot of people happy.''

But in this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool recognize that it's more that that. They break down the team's sixth win of the season with questions and answers: How did the offense score 37 points? Are there signs of improvement from Gregory and the defense? What could Week 17 bring the Cowboys? All that and so much more in this episode, presented by Pepsi. ...

We don't want to turn too quickly to Week 17, but we understand why Gregory and company are champing at the bit to go do it again.

"Me, along with a lot of other guys, we are never satisfied in our work, and there is still more to do, still more to get better at,'' Gregory said. "That’s what we will do this upcoming week. Prepare for the Giants.”