'I Feel Like Myself,' Says Zeke In Cowboys' Win Over Eagles

Are These The 'True' Dallas Cowboys? 'I Feel Like Myself,' Says Ezekiel Elliott As They Take Down The Eagles And Keep Their NFL Playoff Hopes Alive

ARLINGTON - Is this - the display put on Sunday in defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 37-17 at AT&T Stadium - the "true identity'' of the Dallas Cowboys?

"We looked totally different today than we did two months ago,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "so that's a real credit to our football players."

True. But are they ...

*Truly a team that sensibly has won three straight?

*Truly a team that came back from an early deficit and then outscoring Philadelphia 27-3 for the remainder of the contest.

*Truly a team that can ask caddie Andy Dalton to produce Dak Prescott-esque numbers, as he did here, completing 22-33 for 377 yards and three touchdowns?

*Truly a team with a defense capable of containing electric rookie QB Jalen Hurts, Defensively, however, is where Dallas won this football game, who was forced into three turnovers and couldn't get the Eagles on the scoreboard in the second half?

*Truly a team with a pick-your-poison receiving corps, where Michael Gallup is going to register six catches for 121 yards and two scores, where Amari Cooper is going to pitch in 121 yards on four catches, and where rookie CeeDee Lamb is going to grab three for 65 yards and a touchdown, and then run for another?

*And maybe most of all ... truly a team that can rely on Ezekiel Elliott to bell-cow their way to success?

"I felt healthy, said Zeke after running the ball 19 times for 105 yards, and bringing in four catches for 34 yards as well, all along combining some elusiveness with lots of bullishness and great determination. "I felt like myself."

We won't know who the 2020 Dallas Cowboys truly are for at least one more week. They will take a suddenly-hustling defense and a suddenly explosive offensive (513 total yards) to New York, where at 6-9 they need to overcome the Giants while the Washington Football team loses to the Carolina Panthers.

That's right: Next week, Dallas needs to root against old pal Jason Garrett (the Giants offensive coordinator) while rooting for these same Eagles to take down WFT. So all that and the Dallas Cowboys win the division and secure a home playoff game.

Truly.