[WATCH] Dallas Cowboys First-Round NFL Draft Pick Tyler Guyton Arrives In Frisco
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ first-round NFL Draft selection Tyler Guyton has arrived the Cowboys headquarters in Frisco. Guyton was all smiles as he took a tour around ‘The Star,’ soaking in the iconic Super Bowl rings and the Lombardi Trophies in the lobby.
Guyton has the chance to make an impact right away for the Cowboys, who lost longtime star left tackle Tyron Smith this offseason to the New York Jets.
Guyton grew up as a Cowboys fan and idolizes Smith:
“I feel like those are big shoes to fill from such a legendary tackle, but I'm going to work my ass off to do the best that I can,” Guyton said. “I was a big Tyron Smith fan my whole life because he plays for my team. He plays for my favorite team and once I started playing the offensive line position, knowing that he's one of the best to ever do it, was kind of amazing for me.”
The 2024 NFL Draft continues Friday with coverage of the second and third rounds starting at 4 p.m. PT. The fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.
Dallas has gone 12-5 in three consecutive seasons under coach Mike McCarthy. With one NFL Playoff win during those three seasons, the Cowboys look to improve the roster.
The Cowboys are throwing an NFL Draft party at The Star in Frisco from Thursday, April 25 - Saturday, April 27.
Fans can watch the draft coverage live on the jumbo screen at The Star while also enjoying performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, food and beverage offerings. There will also be Dallas Cowboys player autograph signing opportunities.