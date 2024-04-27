Watch Cowboys T Guyton Get Call From Coach McCarthy "I'm F'in Fired Up"
Watch an emotional Tyler Guyton get THE call from Coach Mike McCarthy on draft day
On Thursday night the Dallas Cowboys moved back from No. 24 to No. 29 in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. They filled a much needed position selecting Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, while also netting the Cowboys an extra third-round pick.
When getting the call that he would be drafted by the Cowboys, the new first rounder was emotional telling Coach McCarthy "I'm f'in fired up dawg. Let's f'in go!" Surrounded by family and friends, they all erupted in celebration. What an emotional moment for the young prospect from Oklahoma.
Expect him to start at tackle from Day 1 and greatly improve the Cowboys offensive line and offense as a whole. Dak is certainly smiling with this selection.
What an emotional moment!
