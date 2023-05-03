WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 10, Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

Alain Poupart and Omar Kelly discuss and debate everything related to the Miami Dolphins and their 2023 NFL draft, including choosing Cam Smith and Devon Achane over Darnell Washington, how quick of an impact we should expect from the top picks, as well as the future of Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene after their fifth-year options weren't exercised, and many other topics.

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our 10th episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly recap the 2023 NFL draft, and everything related to it from a Dolphins perspective.

The conversation begins with the selection of cornerback Cam Smith from South Carolina in the second round and that of running back Devon Achene from Texas A&M in the third round with the team's top two picks, including the idea of taking the best player available instead of going for need, how quickly those two players should be counted on to make an impact, and the issue of whether the Dolphins made a mistake in not selecting Georgia tight end Darnell Washington instead.

The discussion then turns to Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene after their fifth-year option, as expected, was declined by the team and whether either player can be salvaged — for lack of a better term. The Jackson discussion also features a look at the offensive line.

Among other topics discussed is Raheem Mostert's comment about Mike McDaniel vowing to give the running game more opportunities in 2023, Jerome Baker talking about the freedom the players can now enjoy in Vic Fangio's defense, two prominent defensive players under the microscope next season, and many other topics.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates) between Poupart and Omar.

