Five Biggest Storylines for Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins lost for the fourth time in five games this season when they blew a 17-0 lead against the Carolina Panthers and left Bank of America Stadium with a 27-24 loss.
Ahead of this Week 5 matchup, we analyzed the five biggest storylines, so now it's time to revisit how things played out:
THE POST-TYREEK OFFENSE
Before the game: The biggest topic of conversation ever since Monday night has been what the Dolphins offense will look like without Tyreek Hill. On the one hand, there's little doubt the Dolphins will miss how Hill's presence on the field affected opposing defenses. On the other, there's the hope that the offense could become more balanced in every possible way without a focus on getting Hill the ball. Regardless, this is the time for Jaylen Waddle to step up and become that high-end No. 1 wide receiver that his draft status and contract suggest he should be.
During the game: Well, Waddle certainly did his part, topping 100 receiving yards and scoring a go-ahead 46-yard touchdown with under five minutes. He also was the target of the two passes thrown during the Dolphins' ill-fated final drive, so he clearly was the top man in the passing game. There still wasn't a ton of balance on offense, though, with Waddle and Darren Waller doing the heavy lifting in the first half before Waddle took over in the second, and the running game was nonexistent.
KENNETH GRANT AND THE RUN DEFENSE
Before the game: It really doesn't help that tight end Tyler Warren has been borderline brilliant for the Indianapolis Colts after he was picked one spot after the Dolphins took Kenneth Grant in the 2025 draft, but the reality is start to the defensive tackle's NFL career has been less than overwhelming. And it's been maybe compounded by the struggles of the run defense. With Carolina missing starting running back Chuba Hubbard in this game, it's time for the run defense to tighten up, and it would be great if Grant could lead the way.
During the game: We don't really need to go there, do we? It was another rough outing for Grant on a day when the run defense as a whole was a disaster.
THE BAMA BATTLE
Before the game: We touched already on the Dolphins offense without Hill and should add the onus turns more than ever to Tua Tagovailoa in the passing game. And the other quarterback in this matchup is even more under pressure because Bryce Young, who followed Tagovailoa at Alabama and was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is off to a very disappointing start after a strong finish last season.
During the game: Tua is and remains a better player than Young, and it looked early on after Young's fumble and interception that quarterback play would make all the difference in this matchup. But Young deserves credit for making some big throws, particularly on the two fourth-down conversions that helped Carolina win the game. As for Tua, it was overall a solid performance, but he wasn't able to deliver at the end.
SIZABLE TASK FOR CORNERBACKS
Before the game: The Carolina offense lacks star power — and that's putting it mildly — but it does feature two big wide receivers who happened to be first-round picks each of the last two years. Xavier Legette, the last pick of the first round in 2024, is off to a disappointing start, but 2025 seventh overall selection Tetairoa McMillan has been very impressive. Neither wide receiver is particularly fast, but they're about the biggest set of starting wideout in the NFL and could present a matchup problem for cornerbacks Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas.
During the game: It was on the ground that the Dolphins defense really suffered against Carolina, but let's not dismiss the contributions of both McMillan with his huge fourth-down catch in the first half or Legette with the first Panthers touchdown. And then, of course, there was the game-clinching defensive pass interference penalty against Jones. So, yeah, overall not a great afternoon for the Dolphins cornerbacks.
WALLER WATCH
Before the game: Can Darren Waller do it again? The Dolphins are going to continue to be careful about how they use Waller because he remains on the injury list with his hip issue, but he still should be a factor. As head coach Mike McDaniel said in the aftermath of Waller's two-touchdown debut against the Jets, he certainly has earned more opportunities.
During the game: A bit of a mystery here as Waller picked up where he left off with a huge first half, then didn't get so much as one target in the second half. Sure, Carolina paid him extra attention after halftime, but, still, not one target?