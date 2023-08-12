Dolphins 2023 Preseason Opener Snap Count Observations

A heavy work load for Channing Tindall and starts by Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg were among the things that stood out in the Miami Dolphins player usage in their preseason opener against Atlanta

What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 19-3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium had to start with not only Liam Eichenberg getting snaps but Austin Jackson as well while the other projected starters on the offensive line — Terron Armstead, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt — all were kept out of the game.

Or maybe it was that actual list of players who did not play, which ended up totaling 34 players.

While some of those players were dealing with injury issues, whether current or previous, the bottom line is head coach Mike McDaniel chose to sit out the vast majority of his starters.

With Jackson and Eichenberg, they each ended up two offensive series in the first quarter for a total of 14 offensive snaps.

OTHER DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- We'll start here with the quarterbacks here because, well, they're quarterbacks and the interesting fact that Mike White and Skylar Thompson each got a half and each of those halves included 33 plays. So for a playing time standpoint, there was no advantage for either, though White generally got to play with teammates higher on the depth chart as the first QB on the field.

-- We expected to see a heavy dose of rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane and we certainly got it, as he led all running backs with 33 snaps, more than double the count of any teammate at the position. With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. among those who didn't play, perhaps it was somewhat telling that Salvon Ahmed got only five snaps (unless there was an injury issue that popped up).

-- Maybe indicative of the lack of separation among the tight ends on the roster, the four who suited up (Durham Smythe was kept out) all got between 22 and 29 snaps, with veteran Tyler Kroft leading the way. Of the four, it was rookie sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins who got the 22.

-- With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braylon Sanders sitting out the game and Braxton Berrios leaving in the first half with an injury, River Cracraft found himself with a heavy work load at wide receiver with 42 snaps, the most of all the skill position players. Veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. also played 30 snaps, though he had only one catch and was targeted only twice. So there certainly didn't seem to be any effort to showcase him for trade purposes.

-- On the offensive line, it was noteworthy that rookie free agent Alama Uluave played all the snaps at center with Williams and Dan Feeney both sitting out. Also worth noting that rookie seventh-round pick got 13 snaps at the end of the game, which is a pretty light work load and the lowest snap count among the 2023 draft picks.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- The real eye-opener here was veteran Emmanuel Ogbah not being among the players being kept out of the game. Ogbah started and played 11 snaps, the fewest among the starters on offense or defense.

-- Along with Ogbah, the other starters on defense were Da'Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili up front; Malik Reed, Channing Tindall and Mike Rose at linebacker; Noah Igbinoghene, Bryce Thompson and Eli Apple at cornerback; and DeShon Elliott and Elijah Campbell at safety.

-- It was Tindall who led the way in defensive snaps with 40, followed by fellow inside linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. with 35. Those two possibly. might be involved in a battle for one of the last roster spots at their position. It should be noted also that Miller led the entire team in special teams snaps with 12.

-- With only Ogbah playing on the defensive line, it was an opportunity for the young players up front to shine and Jaylen Twyman got the most snaps there with 33, followed by Pili with 30 and Josiah Bronson with 29.

-- Before he left the game with a shoulder injury, rookie second-round pick Cam Smith played 22 snaps, making him one of six DBs with a snap count in the 20s. The only one who played more was rookie free agent Keidron Smith with 31 snaps.

