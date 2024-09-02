All Dolphins

Dolphins Announce Their 2024 Captains

Four repeat selections and four new ones make up the eight spots.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins have selected their team captains for the 2024 season, and the list of eight players includes four repeat choices and a newcomer.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell has been selected as a team captain, a high honor for somebody who joined the team just this season, but one not surprising given the leadership he's always exhibited throughout his long NFL career.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, and T Terron Armstead are the four repeat choices.

New captains for 2024, along with Campbell, are LB David Long, Jr., DT Zach Sieler, and CB Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey would have been a captain last season, but we must remember he began the regular season on IR because of a training camp knee injury.

This is the third time being a Dolphins captain for both Tua and Hill.

The Dolphins had seven captains last year.

Along with Tua, Ingold, Hill, and Armstead, the 2023 captains were defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, cornerback Xavien Howard, and safety Jevon Holland.

Of those three, only Holland remains with the Dolphins.

Wilkins, of course, left in the offseason to sign a massive free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, while Howard remains without a team after being released in the offseason.

