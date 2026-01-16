Darren Waller Says Dolphins Owner Interrupted Exit Interview to Fire Mike McDaniel

Darren Waller, the Dolphins tight end, was on Johnny Manziel's podcast this week and told a very interesting story about his exit interview after the 2025 season. The tight end who returned from a one-year retirement to play for the Dolphins this season, revealed that he was probably the last person to see Mike McDaniel before he was fired by team owner Stephen Ross.

Waller says that he was in the middle of his exit meeting with McDaniel last Thursday when Ross walked in the door. There was a brief conversation and then Waller realized something was up, as he recalled to Manziel, "I was at the scene of the crime, bro. I think I was the last person that saw him before he got fired."

"We're talking for like 10 minutes and he's like yeah, I definitely want you back next year," said Waller. "We're just like reflecting on the year and things he was thinking about doing different and the upcoming year. And Stephen Ross kicked the door in at like 9:42. And he comes in like joins the conversation. We're just all talking and reflecting on the year. And Stephen Ross is like we'd love to have you back next year. And then the conversation hits a lull and he's just... I'm sitting across the desk from Mike and Stephen Ross is just kind of looking at me."

Waller wasn't sure what was going on, but McDaniel told him they could finish their conversation later. Waller thought they might need to talk about the general manager search so he went to get treatment, and by the time he was done with he found out McDaniel had been fired and added, "Damn, that's cold."

If the Dolphins don't bring him back after he called the McDaniel firing "cold" he might be able to find a role wherever McDaniel ends up. He's currently interviewing for head coaching and offensive coordinator jobs around the league. Waller caught 24 passes and scored six touchdowns in McDaniels's offense this season, which is as many as he caught in his previous three seasons combined.

