Dolphins Announce their 2024 Public Practices

The Miami Dolphins' training camp schedule includes three joint practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex and a practice at Hard Rock Stadium.

Alain Poupart

QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during a 2023 training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during a 2023 training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
A few days after the NFL announced each team's reporting date for the 2024 training camp, the Miami Dolphins have announced their public practice schedule.

The Dolphins, who will be looking for a third consecutive playoff berth and more importantly their first AFC East title in more than a decade, have scheduled 12 practices that will be open to the public. Additionally, the team will have one practice that will be open exclusively to season ticket members.

Included in the 12 public practices will be a combined three joint practices with/against the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, as well as a team practice at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first public practice will be Sunday, July 28 in celebration of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.” The practice at Hard Rock Stadium will take place Saturday, August 3. The joint practices will be against the Falcons on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7, followed by a practice against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 15.

HOW TO ATTEND DOLPHINS TRAINING CAMP

Fans can secure tickets for 2024 Dolphins training camp starting Monday, July 8. Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found on http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

This year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will enjoy practices under a shaded canopy in stadium-style seating.

The Dolphins will host practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the fourth year since the state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 in Miami Gardens. Baptist Health serves as the Official Medical Team and Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex.

MIAMI DOLPHINS TRAINING CAMP PUBLIC PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 28 — 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29 — 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 — 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 — 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 3 — 11 a.m., at Hard Rock Stadium

Monday, August 5 — 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 6 — Joint practice with Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, August 7 — Joint practice with Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.

Monday, August 12 — 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 13 — 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 14 — 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 15 — Joint practice with Washington Commanders, 10 a.m.

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

