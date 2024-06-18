The Dolphins and the 2024-25 NFL Calendar
The NFL has unveiled its calendar for 2024-25, so here's the rundown with a particular focus on the Miami Dolphins:
JUNE 2024
June 18 — Clubs may begin signing UFL players provided they have received written permission from the player’s UFL club, and the player has been listed as a termination on the UFL Personnel Notice. ... NFL clubs are permitted to request tryouts of UFL players beginning the day following a player’s last game (including playoffs) of the season.
Mid-Late June — Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.
JULY 2024
July 15 — At 4 p.m. ET, deadline for any Club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his Prior Club for the 2024 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the Club’s last regular season game. This does not apply to the Dolphins, who didn't use the franchise tag this offseason.
Beginning on July 15, or on the first day any club begins its training camp, whichever is earlier, and concluding at 4 p.m. ET on the day of the roster reduction to 53 players, players in the Reserve List categories of Drafted; Unsigned, Exclusive Rights, First Refusal Rights, Unrestricted Free Agents with an individually negotiated Right of First Refusal, Franchise, and Transition will not count against the overall 90-player limit.
July 16 — Dolphins rookies reporting date.
Juiy 22 — At 4 p.m. ET Signing Period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights. ... At 4 p.m. ET on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp [July 17 in 2024], whichever is later) signing Period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a “UFA Tender” was made by Prior Club. After this date and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights.
AUGUST 2024
August 1-4 — Hall of Fame Weekend (Canton, Ohio)
August 6 — If a Drafted Rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2024 and may sign a Player Contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2025 League Year. This does not apply to the Dolphins, who already have signed all of their draft picks.
August 6-7 — Miami Dolphins joint practice with Atlanta Falcons, Baptist Health Training Complex
August 8-11 — First Preseason Weekend
August 9 — Preseason game, Atlanta Falcons at Miami, 7 p.m.
August 10-13 — Each Club has until five days prior to its second preseason game to provide any tendered, but unsigned Exclusive Rights Player or Restricted Free Agent with written notice of the club’s intent to place the player on the Exempt List if the player fails to report at least the day before the club’s second preseason game. Such notice must also be sent to the NFLPA. Once such notice has been provided, the club must place the player on the Exempt List. While on the Exempt List, the player will not be entitled to compensation for up to three regular-season games, depending upon the date the player reports to the club. Any such player who fails to report prior to the deadline will be ineligible to play or receive compensation for at least three games (preseason or regular season) from the time that he reports.
August 15-18 — Second Preseason Weekend
August 15 — Miami Dolphins joint practice with Washington Commanders, Baptist Health Training Complex
August 17 — Preseason game, Washington Commanders at Miami, 7 p.m.
August 21 — Miami Dolphins joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa
August 22-25 — Third Preseason Weekend
August 23 — Preseason game, Miami at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.
August 27 — Prior to 4 ET, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. ... Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.
Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player will immediately count against the club’s number of designations, even if the player does not subsequently return to practice. ... Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.
August 28 — Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at noon ET. ... Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a Practice Player Contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL Player Contract has been terminated via the waiver system. ... Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures.
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sept. 1 — Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs, as defined in CBA Article 23, Section 10.
September 2-7 — In accordance with the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy, each club is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 4 p.m. ET (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a regular season Monday game; Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Friday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a Sunday game. ... Each club must also file a weekly regular season Game Status Report with the NFL Communications department by 4 p.m. ET (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) on Saturday for a Monday game; Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Wednesday for a Thursday game, Thursday for a Friday game, Thursday for a Saturday game, and Friday for a Sunday game. An update must be reported if there is any change in a player's condition after the initial Game Status Report is filed.
September 4, at 4 ET, deadline for all NFL Player Contracts, Practice Player Contracts, tender offers, and miscellaneous amounts to fit within each Club’s 2024 Salary Cap, in anticipation of the midnight expiration of the Top 51 Rule.
September 5 — At 12 a.m. ET, the Top 51 Rule expires for all NFL Clubs.
September 5, 6, 8-9 — First Week of Regular Season Games
September 6, 7, 10 — Beginning on these dates, any player with at least four previous pension-credited seasons who is released from his Club’s Active List or Inactive List (or from his Club’s Reserve/Injured List if placement occurred after the club’s first regular season game) is entitled to claim Termination Pay after the end of the regular season, subject to the terms and conditions of CBA Article 30.
September 8 — Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami, 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 12 — Buffalo Bills at Miami, 8:15 p.m.
September 22 — Miami at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
September 27 — Beginning on the day after a club’s fourth regular season game (including any bye week), it is permitted to begin practicing players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness (if the player failed his preseason physical due to a non-football injury or illness) for a period not to exceed 21 days. Players may be activated during the 21-day practice period, or prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period.
Monday, September 30 — Tennessee Titans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
OCTOBER 2024
October 6 — Miami at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
October 13 — Miami Dolphins bye week
October 15 — Deadline for any player claiming the 2024 Injury Protection benefit to file a grievance.
October 15-16 — Fall League Meeting (The Whitley, Atlanta, Georgia)
October 20 — Miami at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
October 27 — Arizona Cardinals at Miami, 1 p.m.
NOVEMBER 2024
November 3 — Miami at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
November 4 — Any increase in a player’s 2024 Salary from a renegotiation or extension that is received by the Management Council after 4:00 p.m., New York time, on this day, will be treated as Signing Bonus, and prorated over the entire term of the Player Contract, including 2024.
November 5 — All trading ends for 2024 at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
November 6 — Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.
Monday, November 11 — Miami at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.
November 12 — At 4 p.m. ET, signing period ends for Franchise Players who are eligible to receive Offer Sheets. ... Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for Clubs to sign their unsigned Franchise and Transition Players, including Franchise Players who were eligible to receive Offer Sheets until this date. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2024. ...
Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for Clubs to sign their Unrestricted Free Agents to whom the “UFA Tender” was made. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2024. ... Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for Clubs to sign their Restricted Free Agents, including those to whom the “June 1 Tender” was made. If such players remain unsigned after this date, they are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2024.
November 17 — Las Vegas Raiders at Miami, 1 p.m.
November 18 — Clubs are permitted to begin to try out and negotiate an NFL Player Contract with CFL Players for the 2025 season until Tuesday, February 11, 2025. These players may not sign an NFL Player Contract or NFL Practice Player Contract for the 2024 regular season or postseason.
November 24 — New England Patriots at Miami, 1 p.m.
November 27-28 — Deadline at 4 p.m. ET, on the last business day prior to a club’s Week 13 game for reinstatement of players in Reserve List categories of Retired, Did Not Report, and Exclusive Rights, and of players who were placed on Reserve/Left Squad in a previous season.
Thursday, November 28 — Miami at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.
DECEMBER 2024
December 8 — New York Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
December 10 — NFLMC Labor Seminar (Ritz-Carlton-Las Colinas, Irving, Texas)
December 10-11 — Special League Meeting/Front Office Accelerator (Ritz-Carlton-Las Colinas, Irving, Texas)
December 15 — Miami at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
December 15 — Deadline for all Clubs to submit their individual lists of players who received, or filed a grievance for, the Basic or Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2024 season.
December 22 — San Francisco 49ers at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
December 29 — Miami at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m.
JANUARY 2025
January 4-5 — Miami at New York Jets, TBD
January 6 — During the period beginning the Monday following the final regular season weekend through the conclusion of the final postseason game, assignments of player contracts will be deferred until the first business day after the Super Bowl. Terminations of player contracts will occur at the expiration of the claiming period. ... A club that is participating in the playoffs may sign players whose contracts have been terminated to its Active/Inactive List, Practice Squad (if applicable), or Reserve/Future List. A club whose playing season has concluded may sign such players to its Reserve/Future List only. ... Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2025 season, including players from the CFL. ... Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the Rookie Contract of a Drafted Rookie who was selected in any round of the 2022 College Draft or any Undrafted Rookie who signed in 2023. Any permissible renegotiated or extended Player Contract will not be considered a Rookie Contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit Rookie Contracts.
Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft. ...
Prior to 4 p.m. ET, clubs must provide the Management Council with written notice, signed by the individual club’s owner, indicating the amount, if any, of the club’s 2024 League Year Salary Cap Room to be credited to the club’s 2025 Team Salary.
January 8 — Beginning at 4 p.m. ET on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.
January 11-13 — Wild Card Games
Mid-January (Tentative) — Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility.
January 18-19 — Divisional Playoff Games
January 20 — NCAA National Championship Game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia)
January 26 — AFC & NFC Championship Games
January 30 — East-West Shrine Bowl (TBD)
January 31 — Deadline for any player claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2025 season based on a 2023 injury or 2024 club authorized offseason surgery to notify his former Club in writing.
February 2025
February 1 — Deadline for non-playoff clubs to submit their individual lists of Physician-Certified 2024 Basic Injury Protection Benefit Candidates to the Management Council. ... Senior Bowl (Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama)
February 2 — Pro Bowl (TBD)
February 9 — Super Bowl LIX (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana)
February 10 — Waiver system begins for 2025. With certain exceptions, a 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the entire year; however, waiver requests made on Friday and Saturday of each week will expire at 4 p.m., ET on the following Monday. Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons whom a club desires to terminate are not subject to the waiver system until the day after the trading deadline. ... Beginning the first business day after the Super Bowl through the opening of the first training camp for Rookies in 2025, clubs must report all tryouts and visits to the League office; however, such transactions will not be reported to other clubs.
February 11 — Deadline for clubs to execute a 2025 NFL Player Contract with CFL players who are under contract for the 2025 season. Beginning at 12:01 p.m., NFL clubs are prohibited from seeking permission to try out, negotiate, and/or sign a CFL player who is under contract for the 2025 season.
Beginning at 12:01 p.m., CFL players whose contracts are set to expire after the 2024 CFL season become free agents. NFL clubs may try out, negotiate with, and/or sign these players without requesting permission.
February 15 — Deadline for playoff clubs to submit their individual lists of Physician-Certified 2024 Basic Injury Protection Benefit Candidates to the Management Council.
February 18 — Beginning this date through at 4 p.m. ET on March 4, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.
February 24 – March 3 — NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
March
MARCH 2025
March 4 — Prior to 4 p.m. ET, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. ...
College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school’s Pro Day-eligible players during the days leading up to Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.
March 4 – April 16 — Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs are permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts.
March 4 – April 23 — Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Clubs are permitted three video or telephone interviews per player, no longer than one hour in length.
March 6 — Deadline for clubs whose final game of the 2024 regular season is Sunday, January 5 (60 days after final regular season game) to conduct physical examinations pursuant to CBA Article 45, Section 7(a) for players claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2025 season.
March 10-12 — Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12 p.m. ET March 10 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2024 Player Contracts at 4 p.m., ET on March 12. During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the Head Coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an Unrepresented Player. No prospective Unrestricted Free Agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
March 12 — End/Start of League Year. Deadline at 3:59:59 p.m., New York Time, for clubs to exercise individually negotiated options for 2025 on all players who have option clauses in their 2024 contracts, subject to any earlier deadline specified in a player’s contract. ... Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit Qualifying Offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation. ... Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2024 contracts who have fewer than three Accrued Seasons of free agency credit. ... Top 51 Rule is in effect. All clubs must be under the 2025 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time. All 2024 NFL player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time. .... The 2025 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. ... The first day of the 2025 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12. ... Trading period for 2025. Trading begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2024 contracts. ... Commencing at 4:00 p.m., New York time, Clubs may designate up to two Player Contracts that, if terminated on or prior to June 1, 2025, and if not renegotiated after January 5, 2025, shall be treated as if terminated on June 2, subject to the further requirements of CBA Article 13, Section 6(b)(ii)(1).
March 20 — Deadline for all Clubs to submit their individual lists of Physician-Certified Candidates for the 2025 Extended Injury Protection Benefit.
March 30-April 2 — Annual League Meeting (The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida)
March 31 — Deadline for clubs to meet 2025 funding requirements for guaranteed or deferred compensation in NFL Player Contracts and contracts for non-player Club employees.
April 2025
April 7 — Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2024 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 16 — Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.
April 18 — Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.
April 21 — Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 23 — Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents who signed offer sheets. ... Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.
April 24-26 — Annual Selection Meeting/NFL Draft (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
April 29 — Deadline for Prior Club to send “April 29 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a Player Contract with a Club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a Player Contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his Prior Club.
MAY 2025
May 1 — Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft.
May 2-5 or May 9-12 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.
May 12 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
May 15-18 — NFLPA Rookie Premiere (TBD) (Tentative)
May 20-21 — Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator (Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota)
May 31 — Deadline for all clubs to conduct physical examinations pursuant to CBA Article 45, Section 7(c) for players claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2025 season.