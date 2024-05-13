Dolphins Mock 2024 Schedule
The NFL will be unveiling its full 2024 schedule Wednesday night, but in the meantime here is a mock Miami Dolphins outlook for the season.
There is some thought put into this exercise, such as looking into trends involving the Dolphins recently, as well as even taking into account concert dates at certain venues.
Unlike mock drafts that factor team needs and prospect interest, this is more speculative — but should be just as much fun.
MIAMI DOLPHINS MOCK 2024 SCHEDULE
Week 1 — Dolphins at New York Jets, Sunday Night Football
NFL.com's Peter Schrager recently predicted a Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets opener. Let's go with it but add a twist. A healthy Aaron Rodgers against a new-look Miami defense led by coordinator Anthony Weaver could be very enticing. It can also help Jets fans, who only had a series of the former Green Bay quarterback in their opener Week 1 on Monday Night Football last year.
Week 2 — Dolphins HOME vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.
The Dolphins have faced two AFC East opponents to open a season three times in the last decade, so odds are it could be a solid bet to repeat the trend. Miami faced divisional rivals back-to-back to begin the 2014, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Both fan bases will be at a fever pitch for this afternoon game in mid-September in South Florida.
Week 3 — Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
After a mock schedule gift in Week 2, the Dolphins head west for their first trip, this one to the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks will not have to wait long to hit former teammates in this pretend scenario, and the Dolphins hope to enjoy a long flight home from the Pacific Northwest to South Florida for a homestand.
Week 4 — Dolphins HOME vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.
Miami could have a fun weather advantage here with the warm sun blazing on the Raiders' dark uniforms. Mix that with West to East coast travel; Las Vegas could feel all kinds of pain in the sun and think breakfast with their body clock.
Week 5 — Dolphins HOME vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
Getting half the AFC East slate done before Halloween sees the mock-facing the New England Patriots, and potentially a rookie quarterback. Should Drake Maye not be ready, it could mean a Jacoby Brissett return to Hard Rock Stadium. Either way, could be an appetizing game for the Dolphins defense as they jell under new coordinator Weaver.
Week 6 — Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Starting a back-to-back road spurt to balance two home games in a row, the Dolphins face quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts as the weather cools, but who cares in the indoor confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Week 7 — Dolphins at Houston Texans, Thursday Night Football
The second leg of this mini-tour will be the Houston Texans. Week 7 is a lock for no Hard Rock Stadium action due to the Taylor Swift three-day concert stay from October 18-20. With Swift in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins head to Houston and face C.J. Stroud and former Miami offensive tackle, Laremy Tunsil. Even though the Tunsil trade was half a decade ago, several players connected to the deal will be represented, mostly by Miami.
Week 8 — Dolphins HOME vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Following a road trip and a short week on top of that, Miami starts another two-game home stretch beginning in state against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa can battle this one out in a fun early game on the Week 8 slate. The last time these teams met was an international affair in London back in 2021. The Jaguars beat the Dolphins 23-20 and have won three of the last four matchups with Miami.
Week 9 — Dolphins HOME vs. San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football
After a week of regular action the Dolphins get back prime time on Monday Night with a rematch of Mike McDaniel versus Kyle Shanahan. The story is that this will be a matchup that birthed the legend of Brock Purdy the last time these two teams met. Get your popcorn ready and break out the leftover Halloween candy because this will be a national treat!
Week 10 — Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Two home games prior to a second and final trip out to the West Coast, and the Dolphins face the Rams in this Week 10 mock schedule. Miami has won five straight against the Rams, and will face them in Los Angeles for the first time since 2016, a 14-10 Miami win.
Week 11 — BYE
Week 12 — Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
The calendar reads November now, so lake-effect snow and weather are in play. The Dolphins could use this potential weather game to help separate them from the pack or keep the team close to mediocrity. In this mock schedule, six of their nine road games will hit before Thanksgiving.
Week 13 — Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, Thanksgiving Night Football
The Dolphins and Packers are a national draw, and after a full serving of food and afternoon football, the nightcap could be a dessert of 2020 quarterbacks with the helping of stud receivers. A night game in late November at Lambeau in a national televised affair could do well from a ratings standpoint and look visually spectacular with potential weather elements.
Week 14 Dolphins HOME vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.
Miami returns home before the last quarter of the season with a home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. comes to town, and at this point the Dolphins figure to be looking at the playoff picture while the Cardinals could still be looking at draft positioning more so than post season potential. The Dolphins won a 34-31 thriller on a Jason Sanders walk-off field goal during their last meeting in 2020 in Arizona.
Week 15 — Dolphins at New England Patriots,1 p.m.
The Dolphins got a road game early in New England last season in a Week 2 September prime-time game. While nationally televised New England games could be limited this season as they are in a rebuild, it’s very possible the league will send Miami to the cold in December this season for balance.
Week 16 — Dolphins HOME vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
Miami seeks revenge on the Titans after last season’s last-minute loss. With the game nearly in hand, Miami blew a two-score lead with under 5 minutes left and it that loss helped keep the Dolphins from winning the AFC East title.
Week 17 — Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, FLEXED
With nine road games this season as opposed to last season’s eight, logistics in 2024 for Miami will surely be a bit tougher. In this case, Christmas week could unwrap a FLEX game with Miami at Buffalo, in the snow, for what could be massive AFC East ramifications, if not overall AFC conference playoff positioning. The league could give both bases what they want, essentially, with a hot game in South Florida and a snow or freezing weather game in Western New York.
Week 18 — Dolphins HOME vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.
Rounding out the schedule and doing so in sort of similar fashion as 2008, the Dolphins and Jets will open and close the regular season here in this mock. Just flipped. And just like 2008, the Jets will be led by a former Packers quarterback. The last time the Dolphins won the AFC East was that season, 2008.