NFL Schedule Release Date Now Official and Other Notes
It's now official: The 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be unveiled Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
The NFL made the announcement Monday morning, confirming a Sports Business Journal report from last week.
The unveiling of the regular season schedule is a big deal because now we'll get dates and times (with the few TBA exceptions) for the already-known matchups.
Along with revealing the schedule would be announced Wednesday night, the NFL also announced the kickoff game for the 2024 season, which will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, Sept. 5.
Other games — one for each of the NFL's network partners — will be revealed prior to the full unveiling of the schedule Wednesday night.
The regular season schedule was announced during the second week of May the past three years, but reports suggested the process was delayed a bit this year because of the NFL's decision to schedule two games on Christmas Day, which falls on a Wednesday in 2024.
For those who need a refresher, the Dolphins' home opponents for 2024 will be (in addition to the other AFC East teams) the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
The Dolphins will have road games against the Bills, Jets and Patriots, along with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.
The Dolphins initially were scheduled for three prime-time games last season plus the stand-alone game on Black Friday, then picked up a fourth night game when their Week 18 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium for the AFC East title was moved to become the final game of the 2023 regular season.