    Former Dolphins Players and Coaches Throughout UFL

    Two ex-Dolphins defensive coordinators and former wide receiver Preston Williams will be among those involved in the spring league
    The United Football League announced the coaching staff for its eight teams Wednesday, and there are former Miami Dolphins coaches spread out throughout the spring league.

    The most notable names include former defensive coordinators Mike Nolan and Paul Pasqualoni, who will be head coach for the Michigan Panthers and linebackers coach for the Memphis Showboats, respectively.

    Other former Dolphins assistant coaches who will be in the UFL this year are Phil McGeoghan (WR coach St. Louis Battlehawks); Jim Turner (Run Game Coordinator/OL Memphis); Bill Sheridan, (LB coach, Arlington Renegades); and David DeGuglielmo (OL coach, Birmingham Stallions).

    Additionally, former Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Brock Marion will be on Nolan’s Michigan Panthers staff as DB coach.

    The UFL, the result of a merger between the XFL and new USFL, will feature eight teams and kick off its 2024 schedule on the weekend of March 30-31.

    FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS ON UFL ROSTERS

    The most prominent former Dolphins player on a UFL roster might be wide receiver Preston Williams, who had some bright moments in 2019 and 2020 before his NFL career fizzled.

    Williams hasn't played an NFL game since 2022 when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

    Two other interesting players to watch this spring are QB Reid Sinnett with the Houston Roughnecks and former Dolphins seventh-round pick tackle Larnel Coleman with the Birmingham Stallions.

    Here's a rundown of former Dolphins players, including those who spent time on the practice squad or in training camp:

    ARLINGTON RENEGADES

    WR Calvin Jackson Jr., RB De'Veon Smith,

    BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

    CB Terrell Bonds, T Larnel Coleman, WR Gary Jennings, DT Jaylen Twyman, DE Curtis Weaver, RB Zaquandre White

    D.C. DEFENDERS

    C Lamont Gaillard, LB Trent Harris, WR Preston Williams

    HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

    WR Kirk Merritt, QB Reid Sinnett

    MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS

    DE Josiah Bronson, WR Daewood Davis, Edge Tyshun Render, DE Jeremiah Valoaga

    MICHIGAN PANTHERS

    WR Dezmon Patmon, S Jamal Perry

    SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

    S A.J. Hendy, DB Ryan Lewis, CB Bryce Thompson, S Quincy Wilson

    ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

    P Sterling Hofrichter, LB Mike Rose
