Agent: Injuries Big Factor in Baker Release

The Miami Dolphins' decision to release longtime starting linebacker Jerome Baker a week ahead of the start of free agent largely was driven by the injuries he sustained last season.

So says his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Appearing on the Joe Rose radio show Wednesday morning, Rosenhaus addressed the Dolphins' decision to part ways with their 2018 third-round pick with a "failed physical" designation accompanying his release after the sides failed to come to agreement on a restructured contract.

"It's always a surprise with a great football player like Jerome who's in his prime and played so well last year," Rosenhaus said. "We wouldn't be having this discussion had it not been for the knee injury that Jerome suffered when his teammate ran into his knee and he sprained his MCL in the Commanders game and certainly the injury that he suffered against the Bills with a dislocated wrist.

"Jerome, in my opinion, has been one of the best players overall on the Dolphins since he was drafted here six years ago, has been a great leader, has had the green dot, he's been a Walter Payton Man of the Year. He would be one of the very best linebackers the Dolphins have had in their history. When you talk about, some of the best guys to do it over a period of years. Jerome's gonna be one that Dolphins fans certainly will appreciate for a long time."

Rosenhaus then pointed out the possibility that Baker could return to the Dolphins this offseason if he doesn't land a deal with another team, adding that Miami gave him permission to talk to other teams about Baker during the combine in Indianapolis.

As a result, Rosenhaus said he had a pretty good idea of Baker's value on the open market.

"You get a feel and you certainly take that into account in discussions with the team," he said. "The era of being shocked or just waiting to see what happens, that's pretty rare nowadays. So we did have an opportunity to look at this and feel like we're prepared. And we'll do what's right for Jerome here in the near future.

"The coaches shared with Jerome they were interested in him coming back. I think this was more of a salary thing. And certainly there's interest in Jerome with the Dolphins organization and it's mutual, but we couldn't reach a satisfactory agreement in time and as a result he's now a free agent."

BAKER'S COOL REACTION

For his part, Baker showed off his cool personality again in the wake of the news with this Twitter post.

Baker started 82 games during his time with the Dolphins, never missing a game until Brandon Jones sideswiped him chasing down Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders down the sideline.

Along with his leadership and work in the community, Baker was voted by the South Florida chapter of the Professional Writers of America as the Dolphins' Good Guy Award winner for 2019.

Unless Baker or Howard returns, tight end Durham Smythe and kicker Jason Sanders will now stand as the longest-tenured players on the roster, having both arrived as draft picks in 2018.