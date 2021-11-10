Breaking Down the Final Dolphins Week 10 Injury Report

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed as questionable for the third time in five weeks

The Miami Dolphins have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, but it didn't shed more light on the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Unlike the first two days of the week, the Dolphins conducted a regular practice Wednesday and Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant for a third consecutive day this week.

As we chronicled Tuesday, Tagovailoa's status for the game against the Ravens likely won't be determined until he goes through pregame warmups Thursday night.

Tagovailoa already has missed four starts this season, three because of the rib injury he sustained in Week 2 and the one against the Houston Texans last week because of his finger injury.

This is the third time in five weeks Tagovailoa has been listed as questionable. Besides the Houston game, it happened ahead of the Jacksonville game when he made his return from the rib injury.

Tagovailoa was one of only two Dolphins players with a game status designation Wednesday, the other being defensive back Elijah Campbell. The waiver pick-up from the New York Jets has become a valuable contributor on special teams.

BALTIMORE FINAL INJURY REPORT

The Ravens had five players with game status designations after conducting a third consecutive walk-through Wednesday.

OL Patrick Mekari (ankle) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) both were listed as doubtful, while NT Brandon Williams (shoulder), TE Nick Boyle (knee) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) were listed as questionable.

Mekari, Murray and Williams were listed as not participating Wednesday based on an estimation; Boyle was listed as limited; and Watkins was listed as a full participant.

Williams, it should be noted, was listed as a limited participant in the estimations for Monday and Tuesday before the DNP listing Wednesday. Williams did not play in Baltimore's 34-31 overtime victory against Minnesota last Sunday, and his physical presence would be missed in the middle of the Baltimore defensive line.