Dolphins 2022 Draft Order Now Official

The Miami Dolphins currently are scheduled to have eight picks in the 2022 NFL draft

A day after compensatory picks were awarded, the NFL released the official 2022 NFL draft order as it stood on the morning of March 16.

The Miami Dolphins came in eight picks, including two in the fourth and seventh rounds but none in the sixth round.

Here's the complete breakdown of the Dolphins' 2022 picks and how they obtained them:

Round 1, pick 29 — Obtained from the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 trade involving the third overall pick

Round 2, pick 50 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 18th in the round

Round 3, pick 102 — This compensatory pick also came from the 49ers as part of the 2021 trade involving the third overall pick

Round 4, pick 121 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 16th in the round

Round 4, pick 125 — Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade for a 2021 fifth-round selection

Round 5, pick 158 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 15th in the round

Round 7, pick 224 — This pick is the third in the round and was acquired from Houston through New England and Baltimore

Round 7, pick 247 — This pick, the 26th of the round, came from Tennessee as part of the 2021 trade involving tackle Isaiah Wilson

Here's the full list of trades involving the Dolphins and 2022 draft picks:

-- The Dolphins acquired picks in the first (29th) and third round (102nd) from the San Francisco 49ers, along with a first-round pick in 2023, for the third overall selection in the 2021 draft.

-- The Dolphins traded the 15th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, along with a fourth-round pick in 2021, to move up from 12th to 6th in the first round in 2021 and get a fifth-round selection in 2021.

-- The Dolphins traded a third-round pick (81st overall) to the New York Giants in a 2021 trade to move up in the second round to select tackle Liam Eichenberg.

-- The Dolphins acquired a fourth-round pick (125th overall) from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2021 fifth-round selection.

-- The Dolphins traded their sixth-round pick (196th overall) to the Baltimore Ravens for OL Greg Mancz and a seventh-round pick (224th overall).

-- The Dolphins traded their own seventh-round pick (238th overall) to the Los Angeles Rams as part of the cap-related 2019 trade for CB Aqib Talib and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

-- The Dolphins traded the seventh-round pick (242nd overall) they acquired from New England for WR Isaiah Ford to the Carolina Panthers for T Greg Little.

-- The Dolphins acquired Tennessee's seventh-round pick (247th overall) along with tackle Isaiah Wilson for a 2021 seventh-round selection.