2022 Dolphins Draft Potential Target: RB James Cook

The Miami product and brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook looks like a good fit for the Dolphins offense

Though it ultimately wasn't a terrible price to pay considering how they were able to fortify the roster in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins pretty much will be spectators during the 2022 NFL draft.

As the result of the trade for game-breaking wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins now aren't scheduled to make a selection until the end of the third round.

As things stood as of the morning of April 11, only the Super Bowl champion Rams were scheduled to have to wait longer to make their first pick than the Dolphins — Miami picking 92nd overall and the Rams picking 94th.

What this means is that we pretty much can forget about mock draft roundups because trying to project third-round selections, with all due respect to those who produce full mock drafts or three-round mock drafts, is like trying to make halfcourt shots in basketball.

With that said, we continue to examine in the days leading up to the draft some prospects who, based on most projections, could be available once the Dolphins start making picks and could make sense for the team.

And we continue here with Georgia running back James Cook.

Why He Could Be a Good Fit for the Dolphins

The University of Georgia won the national championship in 2021 mostly on the strength of a defense that featured one blue-chip NFL prospect after another, but there also was a lot of talent on the Bulldogs offense.

And though he wasn't a full-time starter, one of those players was running back James Cook.

If you didn't already know about James Cook, he certainly made his presence felt in the 2021 CFP with big performances against both Michigan and Alabama that showcased his skills as a runner and receiver.

The Dolphins added free agents Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at running back this offseason and they will join returning players Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, but it certainly shouldn't preclude the team from considering adding a running back in the draft.

For one thing, while Mostert has the potential to be a very good acquisition for the Dolphins, he's also had major injury issues in recent years and he will come into training camp as a bit of a question mark. For another, the Dolphins certainly could use an upgrade at the back of the rotation. And, most importantly, when looking at the roster beyond this season, Edmonds is the only running back under contract for 2023.

Cook's skill set makes him very well suited for the offensive scheme that Mike McDaniel will bring with him from San Francisco, so selecting him would make sense on a lot of levels.

James Cook Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Bible: "James Cook projects to be a scatback at the next level. He wins as an excellent receiver, smooth acceleration and loose hips. He is not the biggest or the strongest back and is raw at the position. He has a ton of upside with his excellent movement and receiving skills. He could develop into a quality running back and overall offensive weapon."

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein): "Change-of-pace runner with vision and flow but a lack of functional play strength. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother's one-cut talent and ability to stack cuts seamlessly through the second level. However, he is missing his big brother's build, contact balance and toughness between the tackles, which will surely cap expectations and asks from an NFL club. His slashing style fits with outside zone and toss plays. He can also be used as a mismatch option as a pass-catcher. Cook has big-play ability but is unlikely to see his carry count get very high."

CBSSports.com on his strengths: "Calm, cool, collected bouncy back. Glides past would-be tacklers on many of his runs. Used as a receiver and on jet sweeps often in his college's offense, which speaks to his athleticism and efficiency in space. But can explode through the second level to hit big plays. Vision is NFL-ready. Finds creases as they're materializing. Deceptively fast and smooth when changing directions. His versatility as a receiver (soft hands) makes him a fascinating prospect at the outset of the "Wide Back" era for skill-position players." ... Pro comparison is "slower" Dalvin Cook.

James Cook's College Career and Bio

-- Played four years at Georgia after starring at Miami Central High.

-- Was named co-winner of Georgia's Offensive Most Improved Player Award in 2019.

-- Started three games for Georgia's national championship team in 2021.

-- Had a 67-yard run against Alabama in the CFP Championship Game.

-- Had a career-high 112 receiving yards against Michigan in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, including receptions of 53 and 39 yards.

-- One of four players named Offensive Newcomer of the Year for Georgia in 2018.

-- Younger brother of Minnesota Vikings (and former Florida State) running back Dalvin Cook.