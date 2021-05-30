NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

#4

Pos: RB

Ht: 5106

Wt: 190

DOB: 9/25/99

Eligible: 2022

Miami, FL

Miami Central

James Cook

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Quick, shifty runner who can change directions at high speeds. Cook is a smooth operator with very light feet. He shows acceleration and good speed in the open field and a receiver. An active off hand and his slippery nature preventing defenders from getting angles on him make him tough to tackle. He thrives as a receiver, displaying reliable hands. As a route runner he can separate, keeping his pads square and changing directions suddenly. His speed allows him to stress defenses vertically from the slot or when matched up with linebackers against man coverage. Downfield, he tracks the ball well. Cook is a willing inside runner.

Cons:

Leinweber: Despite his speed, Cook lacks decisiveness to get skinny through holes and into the open. He fails to read the second level of the defense on zone concepts. A lack of physicality limits his effectiveness running inside. As a pass blocker, he is not physical enough to absorb contact. Cook often lets passes get into his chest.

Summary:

Leinweber: Skinny, fluid runner with good speed and acceleration. Cook thrives as a third down back with his receiving ability. He struggles to get into the open field as a runner and a lack of physicality limits his inside running and pass blocking success. Cook projects as a secondary back behind a more physical runner. He will handle receiving duties and create explosive plays. As a runner his best fit is in a wide zone scheme to take advantage of his speed.

Background:

Raised in Miami, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was a two-way player at running back and defensive back in high school. Competed in 100m, 200m, 400m and shot put for his high school track team. Housing management major. Younger brother of Minnesota Vikings and former Florida State running back, Dalvin Cook.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Skinny runner with good speed who will thrive as a third down back.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2/7.8