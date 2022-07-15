Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Minnesota Vikings

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins will face the Vikings in a Week 6 (Oct. 16) matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2021 Record: 8-9, second in the NFC North (no playoffs)

Last Dolphins-Vikings Meeting: 2018, Week 15 at Minnesota - Vikings 41, Dolphins 17

The Vikings got out to a hot start with three straight touchdowns. On Minnesota’s fourth possession of the game, Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was able to intercept a screen pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins and return it for six. Miami brought the score to 21-17 when Kalen Ballage took a handoff 75 yards on the first play of the second half. That was the last time Miami would score, as Minnesota’s defense swarmed Ryan Tannehill all afternoon, to the tune of nine sacks. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a day against the Dolphins, rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

VIKINGS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The Vikings never were really able to get anything going — their longest win streak was two games, which they accomplished three times on the year. Despite the mediocrity, it wasn’t until a week 17 loss in Green Bay that they were eliminated from playoff contention. The Vikings were able to post the 12th-best offense in total yards (363.8 per game) behind Pro Bowl seasons by QB Kirk Cousins (4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns), RB Dalvin Cook (1,159 yards rushing, nine touchdowns) and second-team All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson (1,616 yards, 10 touchdowns) . The defense was another story, however, giving up the third-most yards (383.6 per game). After another disappointing season, the Vikings decided to fire HC Mike Zimmer after eight seasons. They also terminated former Dolphins GM Rick Spielman after 16 years in the organization (10 as general manager).

KEY VIKINGS VETERAN ADDITIONS

EDGE Za’Darius Smith, DT Harrison Phillips, LB Jordan Hicks, G Chris Reed, T Jesse Davis, WR Albert Wilson, CB Chandon Sullivan

Smith was a cap casualty in Green Bay after missing nearly the entire season with a nagging back injury. The two previous years, he recorded 26 total sacks, which is something Minnesota hopes to see again after signing him to a three-year, $42 million deal. Smith is also accompanied by Chandon Sullivan, who had three interceptions as the starting nickel cornerback for the Packers last season. Harrison Phillips was a fan favorite in Buffalo as a high-energy defender in the trenches. Jordan Hicks (116 total tackles) will look to replace Anthony Barr at inside linebacker. Davis and Wilson both join the Vikings after long stints in Miami.

KEY VIKINGS DEPARTURES

C Mason Cole, TE Tyler Conklin, S Xavier Woods, LB Anthony Barr, DT Sheldon Richardson, DT Michael Pierce, DE Everson Griffen

There certainly will be a new look to the defensive front in Minnesota. Pierce was released after playing only six games for the Vikings. He opted out of the 2020 season (COVID-19), and missed 11 games with an elbow injury in 2021. Richardson departs after one season in Minnesota. He started 16 games and had 4.5 sacks. Griffen played 11 seasons for the Vikings. He spent 2020 with the Cowboys and Lions before re-signing in Minnesota, recording 79.5 sacks and making four Pro Bowl appearances. Linebacker Anthony Barr also made made Pro Bowls in eight years with the Vikings,

NOTABLE VIKINGS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

S Lewis Cine, CB Andrew Booth, G Ed Ingram, LB Brian Asamoah, CB Akayleb Evans

After overhauling the front seven of their defense, Minnesota spent its draft resources on addressing the secondary. After trading back from pick 12, the Vikings selected safety Lewis Cine with the Lions’ pick at 32. Cine is coming off an NCAA championship at Georgia, where he also spent time as the nickel corner. Booth was an All-ACC first-team selection, and the former Clemson Tigers standout should have a strong chance to win the starting job opposite Patrick Peterson.

EARLY VIKINGS PROGNOSIS

With new head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings will look to add some of the Super Bowl mojo from his two years as the Rams offensive coordinator. The Vikings have long struggled to put it all together, but the team remains optimistic in Kirk Cousins and company. Justin Jefferson continues to develop as one of the premier young receivers in the league. Although Adam Thielen will be 32 at the start of the season, he continues to produce and remains a red-zone favorite (10 touchdowns in 2021) for Cousins. Dalvin Cook and Alex Mattison form one of the top running back duos in the NFL. Whether the Vikings can parlay that into playoff success largely will depend on major improvement on the defensive side.