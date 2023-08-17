Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 17 Joint Practice Offense Observations

What stood out on offense during the second joint practice for Miami Dolphins with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON — Highlights, lowlights and observations from the 15th practice (day 23) of Miami Dolphins training camp Thursday, better known as the second joint practice with the Houston Texans at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

-- After we caught a break with the weather in the first joint practice, it was brutally hot and humid on this day.

-- The Houston offense again faced the Dolphins defense on the field closest to the stands, where fans could see 2023 second overall pick C.J. Stroud lead the Texans offense. The Dolphins offense went against the Texans defense on the middle of the three fields, while the third field was used for some stretching and conditioning work.

-- Former Dolphins Pro Bowl tackle (and Hall of Fame candidate) Richmond Webb visited practice for a second consecutive day, though there were not repeat appearances by former Dolphins great wide receiver Mark Clayton and baseball pitching legend Roger Clemens.

-- The big story of the day on offense (or defense, for that matter) was the injury sustained by Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, who eventually was carted off the field, though there were plenty other developments for the Miami offense on this day.

ATTENDANCE REPORT

-- The same cast of characters again sat out practice Wednesday, starting with CB Jalen Ramsey, along with WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Braylon Sanders, FB Alec Ingold, CB Justin Bethel, CB Keion Crossen and DB Brandon Jones. Guard Liam Eichenberg did not take part in team periods and we didn't spot tackle Austin Jackson, either, though it must be point that the media view of the team periods for the Dolphins offense as obstructed by players not involved in the particular play.

-- CB Cam Smith joined the quarterbacks in wearing a red (no-contact jersey) for a second consecutive day and there again was nobody in an orange jersey for the Dolphins.

-- Before the series of team periods, which including work in the red zone and two-minute drills, was a session of one-on-one battles between OL vs. DL, as well as backs-on-backers in coverage and WRs vs. DBs.

-- While we paid more attention on this day to the wide receivers against defensive backs, we can tell you that Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn appeared to do well in the pass-protection drills. There was a minor skirmish in that drill involving Dolphins lineman Isaiah Wynn and Texans D-lineman Kurt Hinish, after Hinish unsuccessfully tried to get by him by swinging his arms at Wynn.

-- With the passing work, the Houston DBs clearly had the best of the Dolphins WRs, though Tyreek Hill (and obviously Waddle) did not take part in that session.

-- Plays that stood out in that session for the Dolphins were a nice back-shoulder pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Erik Ezukanma and Chris Coleman making a great move on a defender but then dropping the pass.

HILL'S COOL AND UNUSUAL PLAY

-- Following the one-on-ones, the Dolphins offense did 7-on-7 work in the red zone, and the highlight was a touchdown pass over the middle from Mike White to Julian Hill, who leaped to make a nice catch in the back of the end zone but then bumped into head coach Mike McDaniel near the goal post and knocked away his glasses in the process. So after making the catch, Hill quickly reached down to pick up the glasses.

-- Skylar Thompson also had a touchdown pass in that session, a nice over-the-middle throw to rookie Elijah Higgins.

-- Thompson's last throw, though, was picked off after Ezukanma fell.

-- White also connected for a touchdown in this session with Tyreek Hill, who said after practice he wasn't supposed to practice (day off) but ended up working anyway.

-- Tua's work in the red-zone 7-on-7 included two incompletions and completions underneath to running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert.

BERRIOS SHOWS UP AGAIN

-- Armstead's injury occurred on the very first snap of 11-on-11 work for the Dolphins offense, which again featured a lot of Hill and Braxton Berrios.

-- Hill had two receptions shortly after Armstead went down, a short crosser from Tua followed by a deep out from Thompson.

-- On the first play of his second offensive series in team work, Tua hit Berrios deep down the middle with a beautiful throw and followed it not long after with another deep outside shot to Hill.

-- An 11-on-11 red-zone session was tough on the media to see, but we did notice White hitting Ezukanma in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

-- The pass protection was decent for most of the practice, but there were back-to-back sacks against Thompson and Tua, sandwiched around a Tua throw-away in the face of pressure.

-- Mike White's last pass of practice was a nice completion over the middle to rookie Chris Coleman.

-- As they did Wednesday, the Dolphins offensive players went to the field closest to the fans for a final two-minute drive and it featured a whole bunch of dump-offs, with Mostert targeted on five of Tua's six passes.

-- Mostert had two drops on that drive, though one came when he was hit immediately after getting his hands on the ball.

-- Tua also had a nice completion to River Cracraft on that drive, which mysteriously ended with 3 seconds left on the clock after a completion to Mostert.

-- While the Dolphins defense was on the field for Houston's own last two-minute drive, Berrios walked off the practice field accompanied by a trainer.

