Dolphins 2024 Draft Order Now Official

The Miami Dolphins currently are scheduled to have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft

A day after compensatory picks were awarded, the NFL released the official 2024 NFL draft order as it stood on the morning of March 8.

The Miami Dolphins were not awarded a compensatory pick for a fourth consecutive year and came in at six picks, including two in the sixth round but none in the third or fourth round.

Here's the complete breakdown of the Dolphins' 2024 picks and how they obtained them:

Round 1, pick 21 — The Dolphins' own pick

Round 2, pick 55 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 23rd in the round

Round 5, pick 157 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 23rd in the round

Round 6, pick 183 — This pick is the eighth in the round and was acquired from Chicago

Round 6, pick 197 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 22nd in the round

Round 7, pick 241 — The Dolphins' own pick, the 21st in the round

Here's the full list of transactions involving the Dolphins and 2024 draft picks:

-- The Dolphins forfeitd their third-round pick, which would have been the 86th overall, along with a first-round pick in 2023, for violating the league's tampering rules with improper contact with Tom Brady and Sean Payton

-- The Dolphins sent their fourth-round pick, 120st overall, to the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade for OLB Bradley Chubb.

-- The Dolphins acquired a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) from the Chicago Bears in a 2023 trade for OL Dan Feeney.