The Miami Dolphins currently have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins have not received a compensatory pick from the NFL since 2020 and it officially is not going to happen for this year's draft.

The NFL released the list of compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL draft Friday and the Dolphins were left out for a fourth consecutive year.

That matches the earlier prediction from compensatory pick guru Nick Korte of overthecap.com based on the NFL's rather complicated formula involving free agent gains and losses from the previous offseason and factors in contracts, playing time and postseason honors.

The picks are projected based on compensatory free agents signed and lost, and the Dolphins had two signings that negated the two losses that could have brought compensatory picks.

In this case, departed free agent linebacker Elandon Roberts could have brought a seventh-round comp pick, but he was nullified by the Dolphins signing of QB Mike White and C Dan Feeney.

And the sixth-round pick that could have come with the loss of tight end Mike Gesicki was nullified by the signing of linebacker David Long Jr.

This is how the NFL explains the compensatory pick formula:

"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. Clubs that suffer a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive a corresponding number of compensatory selections. In addition, a club that lost the same number of CFAs that it gained (no net loss), may be eligible to receive a selection at the end of round seven based on the value of the CFAs lost versus the value of the CFAs gained. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."

This will mark the fourth consecutive year the Dolphins will go without a compensatory pick. The last time they had a compensatory pick was in 2020 when they actually had two but used both of them in draft trade-ups.

The last player the Dolphins selected with a compensatory pick was defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, taken in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, who has been a solid NFL starter since entering the league.

THE DOLPHINS' CURRENT 2024 DRAFT PICKS

As it stands now, the Dolphins are scheduled to have six selections in the 2024 draft.

Round 1 — 21st overall selection

Round 2 — 23rd selection, 55th overall

Round 3 — None Forfeited as part of the sanctions for tampering with Sean Payton and Tom Brady

Round 4 — None (Traded to the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 deal to acquire OLB Bradley Chubb)

Round 5 — 23rd selection

Round 6 — 8th selection (acquired from the Chicago Bears for OL Dan Feeney) ... 22nd selection

Round 7 — 21st selection

THE LAST 10 21st OVERALL SELECTIONS IN THE NFL DRAFT

The Dolphins have had the 21st overall selection once since they came into existence, in 1980 when they selected cornerback Don McNeal out of Alabama. He played 10 seasons with 48 starters for the Dolphins.

The last 10 players selected with the 21st overall selection include two who later had stints with the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller (played three games in the 2021 season) and tackle Cedrick Ogbuehi (was in camp last summer).

2023 — WR Quentin Johnston, TCU (selected by Chargers)

2022 — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington (selected Chiefs)

2021 — DE Kwity Paye, Michigan (selected by Colts)

2020 — WR Jalen Reagor, TCU (selected by Eagles)

2019 — S Darnell Savage, Maryland (selected by Packers)

2018 — C Billy Price, Ohio State (selected by Bengals)

2017 — LB Jarrad Davis, Florida (selected by Lions)

2016 – WR Will Fuller, Notre Dame (selected by Texans)

2015 — T Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M (selected by Bengals)

2014 — S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Alabama (selected by Packers)