The Miami Dolphins added to their offense Tuesday when they activated rookie running back Chris Brooks off injured reserve at the end of his three-week practice window.

To make room for Brooks on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins waived newly signed veteran Jason Pierre-Paul.

Brooks had been out since sustaining a leg injury in the 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he was pleased with Brooks' recovery.

"He’s gotten himself to a pretty good place," McDaniel said. "Watching him on a day-to-day basis, he’s – rookies especially you go through a season at the NFL level and it’s so many games. It’s so long. But in that, you can see guys that are capable of transitioning from OK, I’m a rookie, well maybe I’m not a rookie anymore, maybe I’m something between a rookie and a second-year guy. That maturation and understanding what it takes to execute stuff at the NFL level, guys can depend on him. They trust him and his strain and effort is something that adds value to the team, so it’s an easy decision to have him up or have him activated.”

BROOKS' ROLE ON DOLPHINS OFFENSE

Brooks will become the fourth running back on the active roster, joining Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie De'Von Achane.

Mostert and Achane have gotten almost all the carries in recent weeks, though Brooks does give them another option in short-yardage situations.

Brooks looked impressive in his limited work before his injury, rushing for 94 yards on 15 carries, including a 52-yard gain in the rout of the Denver Broncos in Week 3, though the bulk of his work came on special teams.

It probably should be expected that Brooks still will mostly be used on special teams upon his return.

SHORT STAY FOR JPP

Pierre-Paul's departure wasn't surprising, given that he was a healthy scratch for the game against the New York Jets on Sunday after playing only five defensive snaps in his two appearances — against the Washington Commanders in Week 13 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

His outlook also looked grim once the Dolphins signed veteran Melvin Ingram to the practice squad last week. Once Ingram gets back into football shape, the Dolphins can simply elevate him from the practice squad to use him in games without having to sacrifice a roster spot.

The Dolphins already have Emmanuel Ogbah and Cameron Goode behind starting outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel now that Jaelan Phillips is on IR.

THE DOLPHINS AND THE NEXT IR MOVE

Brooks became the seventh Dolphins player to return from injured reserve during the 2023 season, though it should be noted the team already has used a "designated to return" move on him regardless of whether they activated him.

The Dolphins have one designation left, and it's widely expected to be headed for linebacker Jerome Baker, who's eligible to return from IR in Week 18. It's also important to note that teams do not get extra designations for the playoffs.'

The first six Dolphins players to return from IR this season were CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., G Robert Jones, T Terron Armstead, WR River Cracraft and RB De'Von Achane,