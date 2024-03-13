Dolphins Add Another Former Bills DB

The Miami Dolphins are adding a second defensive back from the Buffalo Bills, though this time it was more about special teams.

One day after agreeing to terms with safety Jordan Poyer, the Dolphins have done the same with DB Siran Neal, according to multiple reports. Both of those deals are for one year.

Neal signed a three-year extension with the Bills in February 2022 but was released last week in a move that freed up $3 million in cap space.

SIRAN NEAL LACKS EXPERIENCE ON DEFENSE

Neal, who started his college career at LSU before graduating from Jacksonville State University, has appeared in in 97 games for Buffalo, recording 115 tackles (four for a loss), five passes defensed, three quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered the past six season.

The 29-year-old has started one NFL game in his career.

He's never played more the 18% of his team’s defensive snaps, but he’s been a steady force on special teams, contributing 240-plus snaps a season as a gunner and on coverage units.

LOOKING FOR SPECIAL TEAMS HELP

The Dolphins could use a special teams boost because Cam Smith, who served as gunner last season, might be elevated into a more prominent cornerback role this season since there's opportunity for him to redeem himself from his disappointing rookie season.

The Dolphins also enter free agency, which began on Monday with the negotiating period, with Justin Bethel, a 12-year veteran, being an unrestricted free agent, and the Dolphins releasing Keion Crossen to create $3 million in cap space.

The Dolphins did re-sign safety Elijah Campbell, who is a core special teams contributor, and cornerback Nik Needham this month. Both have been utilized on special teams in the past, and in Miami's nickel and dime defensive package.

If signed, Neal will be competing with Smith, Needham, Kader Kohou and Ethan Bonner for the two cornerback roles opposite Jalen Ramsey in Miami's defense.

THE DOLPHINS FREE AGENCY SCORECARD

Neal became the fifth "street free agent" to sign with the Dolphins this month, along with Poyer, tight end Jonnu Smith, and defensive tackle Davyion Nixon and Isaiah Mack.

In addition, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with three unrestricted free agents, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, center Aaron Brewer and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

The Dolphins also have re-signed five of their pending free agents: running back Salvon Ahmed, punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Nik Needham and pending RFAs Robert Jones and Elijah Campbell.

Remaining impending UFAs include C Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, G/T Isaiah Wynn, S DeShon Elliott, WR Chase Claypool, CB Eli Apple, T Kendall Lamm, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, WR Robbie Chosen, EDGE Bruce Irvin, EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Melvin Ingram, C Jonotthan Harrison, WR River Cracraft, DT Da'Shawn Hand and LB Calvin Munson.

Five Dolphins free agents already have agreed to terms with another team: DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas), G Robert Hunt (Carolina), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota), S Brandon Jones (Denver) and DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis).