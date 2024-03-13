Poyer Signing Among Most Discussed Moves Around NFL

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with the former Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety

The Miami Dolphins have been involved in some noteworthy transactions during the first week of NFL free agency, but it's the signing of safety Jordan Poyer that's most caught the attention of fans.

At least that what Twitter action is indicating, according to betting site The Sports Geek, which analyzed the social media reaction to see which moves have been discussed the most by NFL fans.

In the two days that followed the start of the NFL free agent negotiating period, from Monday at noon to Wednesday at noon, there were 82,000 tweets related to Poyer, according to The Sports Geek.

That ranked eighth among all NFL players during that two-day period, following Kirk Cousins (150,000 tweets), Russell Wilson (109,000), Patrick Queen (92,000), Derrick Henry (91,000), Aaron Jones (86,000), Mac Jones (60,000), Josh Jacobs (55,000), Brian Burns (51,000) and Joe Mixon (39,000).

Notice the absence in the top 10 of Christian Wilkins, who agreed to terms on a monster four-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly worth $110 million with $85 million guaranteed.

To collect this data, The Sports Geek utilized Brandwatch's (a social listening tool) social sentiment tool. This tool allows them to determine how many tweets are made about a certain topic.

Poyer is among four "street free agents" to sign with the Dolphins this month, along with tight end Jonnu Smith, and defensive tackle Davyion Nixon and Isaiah Mack.

THE DOLPHINS FREE AGENCY SCORECARD

In addition to Poyer and Smith and the other newcomers, the Dolphins have re-signed five of their pending free agents: running back Salvon Ahmed, punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Nik Needham and pending RFAs Robert Jones and Elijah Campbell.

Remaining impending UFAs include C Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, G/T Isaiah Wynn, S DeShon Elliott, WR Chase Claypool, CB Eli Apple, T Kendall Lamm, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, WR Robbie Chosen, EDGE Bruce Irvin, EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Melvin Ingram, C Jonotthan Harrison, WR River Cracraft, DT Da'Shawn Hand and LB Calvin Munson.

Five Dolphins free agents already have agreed to terms with another team: DT Christin Wilkins (Las Vegas), G Robert Hunt (Carolina), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota), S Brandon Jones (Denver) and DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis).