Publisher Alain Poupart and columnist Omar Kelly break down what they saw during the team OTA session open to the media May 23. Among the topics discussed are players who stood out, the quarterback position, players on the spot, and many more.

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our 12th episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discussed the pertinent topics coming out of the team's OTA on Tuesday that was open to the media.

The conversation begins with an important point that needs to be made in regards to Twitter videos showing Tua Tagovailoa throwing pretty passes while the media still is allowed to record what is going on. While those look good and certainly are something that fans want to see, they also need to be kept in their proper perspective.

Moving on to the actual practice, Poupart and Kelly discuss which players stood out to them during the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 portions and those would include rookie running backs De'Von Achane and Chris Brooks, wide receiver Ezukanma and rookie cornerback Cam Smith.

Another topic was the body transformation of a couple of notable players, Austin Jackson and Jaylen Waddle, and all that entails.

Jackson also is part of a conversation about players entering a contract year, something that also applies to defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

Among other topics are the not-so-impressive public Dolphins debut of QB Mike White, the impact of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whether there are enough linebackers on the roster, and many more.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates) between Poupart and Omar.

You can watch the podcast on YouTube and we encourage you to subscribe.