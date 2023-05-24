Is Vic Fangio bringing in one of his former NFL standouts to help coach Dolphins? Could Durham Smythe do more for Miami's offense?

The topics and people that usually linger in my brain after watching a practice oftentimes turn into Miami Dolphins themes for me.

Allow me to share some of the thoughts that lingered from Tuesday’s session, outside of my top five observations, which you can find here.

Vic Fangio wandered around the field a ton

Noticing that in the two practices I’ve watched in 2023 reminds me of how a head coach conducts himself, which shouldn’t be too surprising considering the Dolphins’ newly hired defensive coordinator recently spent three seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach.

But sometimes coordinators tip off what their specialty is, or their areas of concern when the team is doing position drills. I’ve noticed Fangio has been paying a lot of attention to the inside linebackers.

I looked it up, and wouldn’t you know he broke into the NFL as an inside linebacker coach for the New Orleans Saints back in 1986. He also coached linebackers with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2009.

Those are the two times he wasn’t a defensive coordinator in the NFL (not counting his three years as Broncos head coach or his two-week stint as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles last season).

Was Bowman just visiting?

On a side note, it was good to see NaVorro Bowman out at practice on Tuesday helping out, observing the linebacker unit.

I noticed Bowman and David Long Jr. having a little chit-chat in practice's final hour, during the last 11-on-11 period.

Bowman was a four-time first-team All-Pro during his playing career. His career with the San Francisco 49ers overlapped Fangio’s four-season tenure (2011-2014) as the 49ers defensive coordinator, so there’s your connection.

The Dolphins occasionally have coaching interns for training camp. Maybe that’s in the works, which would be phenomenal in my humble opinion.

Receiving attention

You know how they say, always stick with your first answer on a test?

While I openly admit I have an obsession with Robbie Anderson based on his body of work through the years, I’m back to thinking Braxton Berrios has the potential to be a dangerous weapon in this offense.

Berrios’ quickness fits right into this offense, and I love how he’s able to drop into zones, potentially becoming a quarterback-friendly target.

I also was impressed with what I saw from Erik Ezukanma during practice Tuesday, as I mentioned in my five observations. It reminded me of how Ezukanma practiced during training camp last year, before the disappearing act he pulled when the regular season arrived.

Sometimes it takes young players a minute to figure out life, and the game. Let’s hope that’s what it was, and that Miami's entire 2022 draft class wasn't wasted.

Can Durham Smythe do more?

The Dolphins began the first session of 11-on-11 with a Tua Tagovailoa pass to Durham Smythe that would have gained 20 yards. It was a thing of beauty.

I’ve never viewed Smythe as an impressive route runner, or seam threat weapon, but that doesn’t mean the six-year veteran can’t do it.

Back in the 2021 season, when Mike Gesicki was battling a shoulder injury, Smythe caught 34 of 41 passes thrown his way, and turned them into 357 yards. That season he averaged a career-high 10.5 yards per reception. I’m intrigued by what Smythe potentially might achieve in this elevated role he seems to be getting.

On a side note, Eric Saubert was bigger than Smythe.

I probably could have figured this out simply by looking at their measurements (Saubert is 7 pounds heavier), but seeing them stand next to one another put it in perspective for me.

Sometimes a player's frame, especially out of pads, gives off a little more than what their height and weight might hint.

Big season for Dolphins big man

Speaking of size, Raekwon Davis is a massive human.

I was reminded of this when I noticed him tower over rookie understudy Brandon Pili, who is listed at 6-3, 316 pounds.

We make such a big deal about Christian Wilkins being in a contract year, but Davis, who is listed at 6-7, 335 pounds, is also in a pay-for-play season, and he’s not making $10.7 million this season like Wilkins is.

Davis is making $1.4 million, so imagine the motivation he has to ball out in this new scheme, doing more than just eating up double teams and clogging running lanes.

Imagine if Davis finally played up to his talent level and started putting centers on skates, collapsing the pocket 10-12 snaps a game this season?