10 High-Profile Unsigned Veterans and How They Would (Or Not) Fit with the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins already have made some high-profile acquisitions in the offseason, but could there be another veteran (or two) on the way?

Now that the draft is over, NFL teams have reset their roster and we can expect to see some of the high-profile veterans who had been unsigned join new teams.

It's already happened with safety Tyrann Mathieu joining the New Orleans Saints, and the question is whether one of those high-profile free agents could be on his way to Miami.

Just two days ago, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on his weekly South Florida television appearance that he had had discussions with the Dolphins about two of his veteran clients, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and edge defender Carlos Dunlap.

Earlier in the offseason, the Dolphins brought in veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram and linebacker Reuben Foster for a visit and a workout, respectively, and GM Chris Grier made it clear after the draft the team isn't done looking to upgrade the roster if possible.

With that in mind, here's a look at 10 high-profile veteran free agents still on the market (all salaries from overthecap.com) and what kind of fit they could be for the Dolphins.

EDGE TREY FLOWERS

2021 team: Detroit Lions

2021 cap number: $19.9 million

2021 stats: 7 games, 7 starts, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Fit with Dolphins: The Dolphins clearly are looking are edge defenders based on them looking at Ingram and Dunlap, but Flowers played only seven games each of the last two seasons. They're not signing him for big money, if at all.

WR JARVIS LANDRY

2021 team: Cleveland Browns

2021 cap number: $14.7 million

2021 stats: 12 games, 12 starts, 52 catches, 570 yards, 11.0 average, 2 TD

Fit with Dolphins: Dolphins fans are well aware of what Landry can do when healthy, and that's being hyper productive from the slot. But the Dolphins are at the point that they don't really need to be adding any more veteran wide receivers after landing Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield in free agency and then drafted Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round.

EDGE JASON PIERRE-PAUL

2021 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 cap number: $12.8 million

2021 stats: 12 games, 12 starts, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF

Fit with Dolphins: If the Dolphins are going to go for a veteran edge defender, there are better options than JPP, who had a lackluster 2021 season.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN AKIEM HICKS

2021 team: Chicago Bears

2021 cap number: $12.0 million

2021 stats: 9 games, 9 starts, 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks

Fit with Dolphins: The Dolphins re-signed veteran John Jenkins to fill the role of run-stuffing backup, but would add a pass-rushing dimension. The issue with Hicks is he's battled injuries the past three seasons and he's turning 33 in November.

CORNERBACK JOE HADEN

2021 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 cap number: $15.8 million

2021 stats: 12 games, 11 starts, 0 INT, 38 tackles

Fit with Dolphins: Haden is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but the Steelers chose not re-sign him this offseason. The Dolphins don't have a great need for a veteran cornerback at this point with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones already on the roster.

CENTER J.C. TRETTER

2021 team: Cleveland Browns

2021 cap number: $11.1 million

2021 stats: 16 games, 16 starts

Fit with Dolphins: This is a player Dolphins fans have been clamoring for with the idea that he would represent an upgrade over fourth-year player Michael Deiter. The fact he remains unsigned at this time is a bit of a surprise given he's a quality player, though knee and ankle issues kept him from practicing very much in 2021 — even though he didn't miss a snap in any of the games he played.

EDGE JERRY HUGHES

2021 team: Buffalo Bills

2021 salary: $6.1 million

2021 stats: 17 games, 16 starts, 2 sacks, 2 FF

Fit with Dolphins: Hughes will be 34 at the start of next season and did very little for the Bills pass rush in 2021. There would seem to be better options if the Dolphins want to add that veteran edge defender.

LINEBACKER ANTHONY BARR

2021 team: Minnesota Vikings

2021 cap number: $6.1 million

2021 stats: 11 games, 11 starts, 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 FR

Fit with Dolphins: The Vikings restructured Barr's contract last offseason and he remains a solid linebacker with the versatility to play in both a 3-4 or 4-3, but he's had knee issues in the past and his 3-4 experience dates back to his days at UCLA.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE NDAMUKONG SUH

2021 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 cap number: $3.2 million

2021 stats: 17 games, 17 starts, 27 tackles, 6 sacks

Fit with Dolphins: Suh remains a productive and insanely durable defensive lineman even at age 35, but a rerun in Miami seems highly unlikely for a variety of reasons, starting with the fact Suh isn't really a great scheme fit.

EDGE MELVIN INGRAM

2021 team: Kansas City Chiefs

2021 cap number: $597K

2021 stats: 15 games, 7 starts, 25 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF

Fit with Dolphins: Ingram turned 33 on April 26, but he showed last season after signing a one-year contract with Pittsburgh and then being traded to Kansas City that he still can be a factor as a pass rusher. The Dolphins have brought him in for visits each of the past two offseasons, so there's obviously interest there. Maybe a deal will be consummated this year.