Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Young Players Ready to Step Up, Ingram and Foster, Tua Topics, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from depth in the secondary to everything being in place for Tua Tagovailoa to succeed

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

Dan Marino had star receivers in Duper and Clayton, but there were also several WRs that contributed — Nat Moore, Jimmy Cefalo, Oronde Gadsen, etc. Who do you think was the unsung hero in the #Dolphins' receiving corps during Marino's tenure, and why?

Man, we start off with a really difficult question because the term "unsung" eliminates a lot of players right away — like Moore, O.J. McDuffie and Irving Fryar. Here's who I would throw out there as an "unsung" wide receiver for Marino and that's Fred Banks. He played for the Dolphins in the late 1980s-early '90s and while he never put up huge numbers he was a very good third option for Marino and a third deep threat.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, which second-year player do you think will have the biggest impact on the 2022 season?

Hey Dana, good question. If the criteria is biggest impact, then the three obvious choices are Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. If I had to guess right now, and this is based on rookie performance and projection, I'd be inclined to say Holland because I saw the potential in him to become a guy who gets like six picks and five sacks in a season.

From JaSoN (@JWhat13):

Curious if you think with this new zone spread scheme, do you think they'll be able to incorporate more rollout plays for Tua? Seems like it would fit his skill set.

Hey JaSoN, there's absolutely zero doubt that Tua does well with rollout passes because we've seen that in the past. But as I think about the offenses of guys who have worked with Mike McDaniel (Rams, 49ers, for example), I don't recall necessarily a whole lot of rollout plays. Having said all that, though, I'm confident that McDaniel could recognize that's going to work really well with Tua and incorporate it more than the 49ers did with Jimmy Garoppolo, for example.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

Alain, With the addition of Edmonds & Mostert, do you think they still need a big back for short-yardage situations? I know they brought in Ingold, but a FB is different in those situations.

Hey Bob, here's my short answer: I don't think it would hurt, but I also don't see it as a screaming need. Look at last year, for example, Malcolm Brown was supposed to be the short-yardage guy and that didn't work out. There's a lot of ways to pick up a third-and-1 that don't require a big back.

From D-Ritos (@Dunritos1):

What did Tua do to hurt you?

Hey D, thanks for the laugh. Tua has never done anything to me and I have zero personal issue with him. If my waiting to anoint him as a franchise quarterback or as elite until I professionally see real signs of it, or if me pointing out the Dolphins will have a decision to make after a third season because they should know by then whether he's the right guy, then the bigger question here is, why does it hurt you so much for me to express my professional opinion simply because it doesn't jibe with your vision of Tua's greatness?

From Steve , (@jujusimba7777):

Last year Ingram got a $4m contract from steelers , is that the figure you feel Dolphins would pay. Also Foster surely be vet min contract? Both areas of need for Dolphins defense. Are you happy with the depth in the secondary?We lost guys like Coleman, McCourty, Perry.

Hey Steve, that's a lot of questions there, so I'll address them all rapid-fire style: Dolphins should jump on the deal if they can get Ingram for $4. million. Foster absolutely shouldn't expect to get more than the veteran minimum. I'd like for the secondary to have one more cornerback. McCourty and Perry weren't big factors last year, but Coleman had a very good year from my vantage point.

From Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan):

Alain, apologies if you had already addressed this but with this new offensive staff in place and the support Tua finally has from his coaching staff, it seems will have the opportunity to see a better Tua than we’ve seen before. Thoughts?

Hey Dan, I'm sorry, but I think you know by now I'm not a big subscriber in finding excuses for a player's performance, but, yes, I absolutely expect Tua to be better in 2022 — because he's got another year of NFL experience, because he's got another game-breaker on offense with Tyreek Hill, because the offensive line will be better, because he's a got an offensive-minded head coach with a reputation for his creative game plans. His passer rating was 90.1 last year and I wrote in a recent analysis of his situation I'd expect it to jump to at least 96 or 97 next season.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Hi Alain, I understand the Parker trade but feel like we lost some diversity in our O by not having a big WR. Preston Williams or Gesicki might be able to fulfill that role, or do you see them drafting a WR? Also is Hightower still available and would he fit?

Hey Reza, I think the Dolphins will be fine with Gesicki and Williams — and re-signing him no doubt was tied to the idea the Dolphins knew they were trading Parker — as the big WR. Besides, remember that the Dolphins have only four picks in this draft. Yes, Dont'a Hightower is still a free agent and while I wouldn't close the door on the Dolphins signing him, there's been no sign of that happening and the team did already bring back several of their backup linebackers from last year.

From “eye emoji" (@dolphinssuck)

Chances of signing Reuben Foster?

Hey there, what's with the Twitter name? Bringing in Reuben Foster made sense because he had history with Mike McDaniel in San Francisco and there's no denying his talent, but this also might have been nothing more than a fact-finding mission and file it for possible future use.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65);

Hey Alain. I'm with you on your appreciation of Trick of the Tail. Favorite track? I'd have to say Dance on a Volcano, though it's tough. Fins Q: What player entering his 3rd year is poised to make a big jump like Wilkins did last year?

Howdy Ken, my clear favorite is "Ripples," which is on my Fab Four of Genesis songs, followed by "Entangled." The best possible answer for the Fins question from a team standpoint is obviously Tua because if he makes a Wilkins-like jump, the Dolphins will make the playoffs and will have found their long-term quarterback. As I've said before, I do expect Tua to be better in 2022, though I'm still not sure about a Wilkins-like jump. If I'm going to predict that kind of jump, I'm thinking either Raekwon Davis or Austin Jackson. Yes, Austin Jackson (before some Dolphins fans start rolling their eyes).

From jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, would Melvin Ingram be a good fit for the Dolphins? Is he still productive enough to help them on defense?

Hey Jorge, yes, Ingram would be a very good fit for the Dolphins defense as an edge defender and he was very productive (much more so than the stats would suggest) last year after he joined the Kansas City Chiefs.