Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua's Ceiling, Sieler, Taylor, and More

What is the weakest link on the team? Could Christian Wilkins sit out regular season games? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Jason (@Pug1988):

What exactly are the weaknesses of the O-line? And how would a RB of Taylor’s caliber help these weaknesses?

Hey Jason, hmm, these are all NFL players, and when you’re talking about an offensive line, it’s always comes down to consistency. Every O-lineman is going to make a good block here and there, but it’s those who constantly do it and don’t get beat who are the best. I’m not sure I could pinpoint what weakness the O-line has as a whole, it just needs to be more consistent. Where a top-end running back can help is being able to gain yardage on a play that’s maybe not perfectly blocked, help out with a chip in pass protection or picking up blitzes, and then hitting a hole at the right time to maximize the blocking available. Taylor ranks high in all those categories.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, it's cutdown week and it's yet another week where I think we as a community have so many question more than we do have answers. I wanted to get your quick thoughts, if I may, on a few things. Will we ever see someone else as starting center this year? (Not just high snaps, but left/right/low snaps have been an issue in some videos I've seen) Would you as GM make a straight up swap.... Ogbah for Patrick Queen? Let's just say we need a backup due to medical, do you call Flacco or Matt Ryan or do you trade for someone else's #2? (One for you and Omar one day) How much does Skylar look like Matt Moore to you? I am very, very thankful that Daewood is OK. It reminded me so much of when Kariya got hit. Hoping for a full recovery.

Hey Jeff, rapid-fire answers for multiple questions: Yes, somebody else will be playing center if the shotgun snaps remain an issue because the Dolphins aren't going to let that ruiin their season. I absolutely would make the Ogbah-for-Queen swap because I think Queen would help the defense just as much and it would chop off more than $10 million off the cap. No on Ryan or Flacco, and Ryan is getting, what, $12 million from the Colts this year even though he's not playing. Skylar does have some Matt Moore traits, but he's not in the same class yet as a backup QB. Lastly, I'm with you in being thankful about Daewood Davis being OK and, for Dolphins fans, the reference of Kariya is to former NHL star Paul Kariya.

From Dwain from CO (via email):



Hey Alain, given the challenges with the Wilkins extension and holdout, and given the interest the Dolphins appear to have in Jonathan Taylor, what do you think of a Wilkins for Taylor trade? Wilkins is an up-and-coming top 100 player. The Fins just extended Sieler — with a Wilkins trade, he becomes the starter, and maybe it’s time. If Wilkins is not enough, include Mostert in the trade? Thanks for the mailbag!

Hey Dwain, I would not make that swap at all unless it became obvious that the relationship with Wilkins had become toxic. I like Taylor and he would be an upgrade at running back, but he's not worth Wilkins and Mostert in trade value. As for Sieler, he started 15 games last year, so he's already a starter.

ARMSTEAD, TRAINING CAMP MVP

From Basti (vai email):

Hey Alain, I was very concerned when T-Stead got injured on what I think was his very first play in the Houston practice. I know you're not a sports physician (or are you???) and neither am I. BUT: Terron seldomly practices and the organization tries everything to keep him out of trouble until the real season begins. I understand the idea since he's one of the most valuable players on the roster but could exactly that be the problem? On weekends he's thrown into action but his body never had a chance to get used to the stress of a real game again. Then he gets injured again and again. Is that a real thing or actually sonsense? And another quick one: I never thought Julian Hill would have a chance to make the roster despite the TE group not really shining on this team. But I really like what he showed against the Texans. Do you think he has the chance to make it and outdo Saubert/Kroft?

Hey Basti, the reason Armstead rarely practiced was that he was nursing injuries and it was the same this summer as he was recovering from offseason knee surgery. So I think he would practice if he were totally healthy, it just hasn’t happened during his time in Miami. And whether there’s a cause/effect there, that’s about my pay grade (like many other things). As for Hill, I don’t think his competition is Kroft or Saubert, but rather one of the other young tight ends like Elijah Higgins and Tanner Conner. And I’d say he’s 50-50 right now.

From ArisDe Icaza Gonzalez (@ArisDeIcaza):

Who was your training camp MVP and who was the player who most disappointed you?

My training camp MVP was Zach Sieler, though Christian Wilkins had the nod until he decided to start skipping team periods. As for biggest disappointment, my first thought is Trill Williams because I was expecting big things from him, but in fairness his ACL injury of last August was a major factor here.

From Cliff Wagner (@HerePromotions):

Heard anything on what Josh Boyer is doing now?

Hey Cliff, have not heard anything at all. I inquired at some point in the offseason, but couldn’t find an answer. If anyone knows the answer, feel free to let me know either on X or at the email address at the bottom here.

TIGHT ENDS, NOAH IGBINOGHENE

From Csonked Out (@consked):

How do you expect the tight end group to sort out and do we keep 3 or 4 on the roster?

Hey there, my thought process right now is three tight ends, with Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft and probably Julian Hill, though I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if four were kept.

From Dan (@Dan12800864):

After seeing your last podcast… how much does Raekwon Davis weigh??

Hey Dan, I think his dimensions are 6-3, 215 … but I could be wrong. Seriously, don’t know how much he weighs, but he’s a very large man and there’s not a lot of flabbiness there.

From Miami Dolphins #1 – Jack (@TTg89131468):

Alain, I have always had this question and I was wondering if you and Omar would like to discuss it? It's about Noah Igbinoghene. Why is he struggling so much, what is he doing differently from his transition from college to NFL. He had to be a first-round pick for a reason.

Hey Jack, while we’ll probably address it on the podcast at some point, Igbinoghene was drafted based on his athleticism and high-end potential because he was a former wide receiver who was raw as a cornerback and clearly needed time to develop. The issue is that the instincts required to play the position at a high level never materialized.

From Brett Campbell (@newbreed_1990):

You’re only as strong as your weakest link. What is the Dolphins “weakest link” that could potential hold back the Dolphins from going deep in the postseason? 1 specific starting position.

Hey Brett, the one position lacking high-end talent or potential has to be tight end, but it’s not what’s going to keep the Dolphins from getting far. That position would have to be, what else, the offensive line.

TUA TAGOVAILOA, TAYLOR

From Joshua Maloney (@jmaloney327):

Tua ceiling if he plays 15+ games?

Hey Joshua, I’m not quite sure what you’re asking, but I’m going to guess it deals with stats. If the protection holds up and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle keep getting open the way they did last year, then I absolutely could see Tua putting up big numbers. And remember that I wrote before last season that I expected a big jump in his passer rating, possibly into triple digits. And that’s just what he did.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, I hate to be this guy, but it seems to me this Jonathan Taylor possible trade is only being covered from one angle. Not by you in particular, but by in large the entire Dolphins media. There is inherent danger for Miami in this trade that is being glossed over. The 2022 season happened and Jonathan Taylor had an unremarkable season. If you compare Taylor’s stats, they are almost identical to Mostert’s, with Mostert having a slight edge in almost every stat. Taylor’s supporters will point out he was injured last season. That has correlated to when that player received his first big contract. Look up David Johnson, Chris Johnson and Le’Veon Bell. For every running back who’s produced after their first big contract, I can name you two who did not. Please, talk some sense into me. Everyone thinks I’m being foolish on this subject. Tell me everything I got wrong and all the reasons to pull the trigger on this trade. Thanks in advance.

Hey Dana, there absolutely is some risk involved in trading for Jonathan Taylor because there might be a higher injury risk factor with running backs than players at other positions. The question is whether the Dolphins really want to “go for it” before their cap situation forces them to make some tough moves. Bottom line is that you wouldn’t find many coaches or GM who wouldn’t want Jonathan Taylor on their roster.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

With the Wilkins situation, do you have a feel for what he will do if the season gets here without a new contract for him? I would like to think he would still play, but do you think it is possible he would sit for a regular season game if he doesn't have a new contract?

Hey Thomas, I would be extremely, supremely, extraordinarily surprise if Wilkins decided to sit out regular season games. You get to that point, now you start forfeiting game checks and, unless my math is off, we’re talking about $630,000 vanished each game he sits out. And Christian is self-admittedly frugal. So there you go.