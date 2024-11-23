Dolphins 2024 Week 12 Rooting Guide
The Miami Dolphins have won two games in a row but need to string together more victories, sgtarting against the New England Patriots on Sunday, if they're going to make a playoff run in 2024. However, they will likely need some help along the way.
The Dolphins are 4-6 heading into their final seven games: at home against New England, at Green Bay, at home against the New York Jets, at Houston, at home against San Francisco, at Cleveland, and at the Jets.
THE DOLPHINS AND THE AFC STANDINGS
The Dolphins currently rank ninth in the AFC standings, but they're tied with eighth-place Indianapolis, with one more loss than the seventh-place Denver Broncos.
Through Week 11, it still appears we're looking at three tiers of AFC teams, with six teams that look like they will likely or almost assuredly make the playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers.
Six teams — the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns — don't look like they have much of a shot at making the playoffs.
This leaves four teams likely competing for that final AFC playoff spot: the Dolphins, Broncos, Colts, and maybe the Cincinnati Bengals, despite their 4-7 record.
The Dolphins didn't get much help last weekend when the Colts defeated the Jets and the Broncos routed the Atlanta Falcons, though the Bengals did lose against the Chargers in the Sunday night game.
THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 12
Las Vegas (vs. Denver), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET
One week after the Dolphins handled them, the Raiders could do them a big favor here, but that Broncos defense looks legit.
Detroit (at Indianapolis), Sunday, 1 PM ET
The Lions look like the best team in the NFL right now and they really could do the Dolphins a solid here, particularly since the rest of the Colts' schedule isn't daunting.
L.A. Chargers (vs. Baltimore), Monday, 8:15 PM ET
As we mentioned earlier, these two teams do look like they're headed for the playoffs, but the Ravens could face a dicey situation with a loss here that would drop them to 7-5 because their remaining schedule includes matchups against the Eagles, Steelers and Texans.
TWO OTHER GAMES WITH A SLIGHT PREFERENCE (BUT NO BIGGIE)
Tennessee (at Houston), Sunday, 1 PM ET
Not anticipating a Titans upset here, but there's nothing bad about a Houston loss here in the event of an unexpected late-season collapse.
Carolina (vs. Kansas City), Sunday, 1 PM ET
Let's face it, the Chiefs are making the playoffs, and the argument actually could be made the Dolphins should root for them to win out, that way they end up as the No. 1 seed and the Dolphins would the possibility of another first-round trip to Arrowhead Stadium.
WEEK 12 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS
These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football because they don't involve AFC teams or have future draft implications.
But here's the rest of the Sunday slate, in the interest of thoroughness:
- Minnesota at Chicago, Sunday, 1 PM ET
- Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, Sunday, 1 PM ET
- Dallas at Washington, Sunday, 1 PM ET
- Arizon at Seattle, 4:05 PM ET
- San Francisco at Green Bay, 4:25 PM ET
- Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 PM ET
Additional reading:
-- Packers problem ahead of Dolphins game
-- The Dolphins' remaining schedule and flex possibilities
-- The final Miami Dolphins week 12 injury report