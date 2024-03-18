The Miami Dolphins are bringing back Isaiah Wynn for a second season

The Miami Dolphins will be bringing back at least one of their starting guards from last season.

Veteran Isaiah Wynn has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Dolphins after proving solid wrok at left guard last season before his season was cut short by a quadriceps injury.

Wynn signed with the Dolphins late in free agency last offseason when he came over from the New England Patriots and proceeded the win the battle for the starting left guard in a battle with 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton.

Wynn's season ended when he was injured in the Sunday night loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Wynn was among the three 2023 offensive line starters who became free agents this offseason, along with guard Robert Hunt and center Connor Williams.

Hunt left to sign a huge deal with the Carolina Panthers, while Williams' status is up in the air because of a significant knee injury he sustained in the Week 14 Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans last December.

There's zero reason not to project Wynn as the starting left guard for 2024, along with newcomer Aaron Brewer at center and Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson back as the tackles.

The right guard spot looks pretty wide open at this time, with the group of contenders likely to include Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and potentially a draft pick or another free agent acquisition.

But, without question, bringing back Wynn was a positive development for the Dolphins.