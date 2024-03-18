Williams, Brewer and the Center Position

Even though Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Aaron Brewer said Friday his role with the team was to be determined, the pieces of the puzzle sure did seem to provide an answer.

And that answer appears even more definitive now after Connor Williams' agent shed additional light on his status Sunday night.

After earlier saying that Williams would be taking his time in choosing a team as an unrestricted free agent, Drew Rosenhaus doubled down on that statement during his regular segment on South Florida TV station WSVN.

He also confirmed what has been suggested in the media, that the knee injury that Williams sustained in the Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans in mid-December was — to use his words — "pretty significant."

Rosenhaus added that Williams was focused on getting healthy and likely wasn't signing with any team "any time soon."

BREWER ALMOST ASSUREDLY THE NEW STARTING CENTER

Of course, the question becomes, what does "not any time soon" actually constitute, understanding that we're in mid-March?

There's also no clarity on the exact nature of Williams' injury beyond the confirmation he did tear an ACL or the recovery period, but it's fair to question exactly when he could be back at 100 percent or close to it and maybe even whether that's a lock to happen at all.

The Dolphins obviously have had an inkling about the severity of Williams' injury, which made the signing of Brewer as an unrestricted free agent a logical move, particulary given how well his skill set fits with the outside zone blocking scheme they employ.

Brewer does have NFL starting experience at guard, having lined up at that spot (on the left side) for all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2022, but he moved to center last season after the departure of Ben Jones.

“I’d say that transition to center, I feel like that was always my destined position, just for me being more of an undersized offensive lineman," said Brewer, who is listed at 6-1, 295 pounds. "I’m not one of the big 320, 310, 300-pound offensive lineman. You don’t really see too many of the undersized offensive linemen being at guard. I just feel like me being undersized, it was basically predetermined for me to be at center.”

Reports indicated the Dolphins signed Brewer to a three-year deal potentially worth $21 million, which also suggests he's going to be a starter and also makes it difficult to envision it would be anywhere but at center.

Brewer was ranked as the 11th-best center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus last season, while Williams was second.

But with Williams a major question mark for next season, the Dolphins were smart to be proactive in going out and signing Brewer.

And if Williams does make a full recovery and can be a factor in 2024 and winds up re-signing with the Dolphins, then the team always would have the option of moving him back to his former position at guard and use Brewer at center.

What does seem almost certain at this point is that Aaron Brewer will be the Dolphins' opening-day starter in 2024.