The Dolphins-Bills Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

Breaking down the SI.com fantasy recommendations and what they might mean for the game at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two in a row to start the 2021 season when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 2 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Bills battle at Hard Rock Stadium.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Sit of the week

TE Mike Gesicki: "Fantasy managers who started Gesicki last week know at least part of the reason he’s this week’s top sit ‘em choice. He played just 21 snaps (17 fewer than Durham Smythe) and was held without a catch on a pair of targets. With Will Fuller V coming back from suspension and rookie Jaylen Waddle now in the mix for opportunities, Gesicki is a real risk against a tough Buffalo defense."

Our take: Fabiano makes some valid points, but we need to point out Gesicki's low snap counts had a lot to do with the matchup against a Patriots defense that's historically good against tight ends. We also need to point out that Gesicki's one career 100-yard receiving game came in this spot last year — at home in Week 2 against the Bills.

Sit 'Em

QB Tua Tagovailoa: "I like Tagovailoa as a sleeper this season, but it’s tough to start him in a difficult Week 2 matchup against the Bills. Their defense has allowed just 12 touchdown passes and an average of fewer than 17 fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks in their last nine games. That includes a Week 17 contest from a season ago where the Bills held Tua to one touchdown and just 15.2 fantasy points."

Our take: Tua had some moments against New England in the opener, particularly on the touchdown drives (obviously), but the feeling is the Dolphins will need more offense against the Buffalo offense given the recent history in the series. It's really to envision the Dolphins opening things up in this game because of the opponent and even more so with Will Fuller back in the lineup to at least contribute even if he's not yet fully back into the swing of things.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

RB Devin Singletary vs. Dolphins: "Singletary played a bigger role in the Bills offense last week in the absence of Zack Moss, but he still saw just 14 touches on his 64 snaps. Regardless of Moss’ status, I’d keep Singletary on the sidelines against the Dolphins. While their defense gave up 100 rushing yards to Damien Harris a week ago, it’s allowed four scores and the fourth-fewest points to backs in its last 10 games."

Our take: Buffalo's M.O. against the Dolphins during the Bills' five-game winning streak in the series has been to attack through the air and it's logical to think that will be their game plan again. The one caveat, of course, is the absence of Dolphins starting nose tackle Raekwon Davis. Having said that, we're still not expecting Singletary to have a big game against the Dolphins.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

WR Will Fuller V: "Fuller has finished his six-game suspension and will be back in action for the Dolphins when they host the Bills. Buffalo’s defense has been tough on enemy wideouts, allowing just eight touchdowns to the position in its last nine games. Fuller is also in a crowded group of Miami receivers, including DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki, so there are many mouths to feed."

Our take: As mentioned before, it's probably a mistake to expect too much too soon from Fuller given how much practice time he missed in training camp, even before he was out with his suspension last week. There simply figures to be an adjustment period for him, so his best games probably will come a little later in the season.

More Sits

Dolphins D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Our take: It would seem reasonable to suggest not using the Dolphins defense this week in fantasy football given their issues with Josh Allen over the past three years, but we also have to point out the team's NFL-best 23-game streak with at least one takeaway.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------------------------

RECAPPING THE WEEK 1 RECOMMENDATIONS

Start 'Em, RB Myles Gaskin — 49 rushing yards, 5 catches for 27 yards, 0 touchdowns ... Not a big day from a fantasy standpoint.

More Starts, TE Mike Gesicki — 0 catches ... Yikes!

More Starts, Patriots TE Jonnu Smith — 5 catches, 42 yards, 0 touchdowns ... Moderate production.

Sit 'Em, QB Tua Tagovailoa — 202 passing yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, 1 rushing TD ... Moderate production, though the rushing touchdown helps.

Sit 'Em, WR Jaylen Waddle — 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD ... A solid NFL debut.

Sit 'Em, K Jason Sanders — 1 field goal (48 yards) and 2 extra points ... Not great, but not a washout.

More Sits, Patriots TE Hunter Henry — 3 catches, 31 yards, 0 touchdowns ... Not much there.

Overview: Not surprising that a 17-16 game didn't produce great fantasy performances.