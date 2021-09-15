September 15, 2021
FANTASY
Week 2 Waiver Wire
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

Patrick Mahomes is outside the top-five quarterbacks this week but that doesn't mean you even think about benching him!
SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 2 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: September 15, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

