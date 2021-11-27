Dolphins-Panthers Week 12 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they start a three-game homestand against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

It's a matchup of two teams with winning records hoping to get back into the playoff picture and while there's only a one-game difference between the Dolphins and Panthers records, there's a clear lean toward one side when it comes to NFL analysts and their predictions.

Here's a roundup:

CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Dolphins have righted things the past three weeks against some bad teams to keep their playoff hopes alive. Carolina had a bad loss to Washington last week. The Carolina defense let down in that game, but I think they will get back to playing their style here and limit Tua Tagovailoa. The Panthers win it."

Prediction: Panthers 23, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New York Times

Analysis: "Cam Newton’s return for the Panthers (5-6) doesn’t fix that the team has no consistent playmaker other than running back Christian McCaffrey, that the run defense is mediocre and that Carolina leads the league in penalties (81). The Dolphins (4-7) have won their last three games behind their defense, which has created seven turnovers in that stretch. But there’s still reason to think that the Panthers are the better team. Miami’s pass defense is still the worst in the league, and the team has rushed for 100 yards only three times. If Carolina takes care of the ball and handle Miami’s aggressive blitzes, the Panthers should win."

Prediction: Panthers -1

The Sporting News

Analysis: "Cam Newton has fit well into the Panthers' offense playing off Christian McCaffrey. The Dolphins will have no answers for them running CMC often and facilitating Newton again in the red zone. Tua Tagovailoa will keep playing OK but he will get less support from his rushing attack and defense."

Prediction: Panthers, 23, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "The Cam Newton show rolls into Miami with both of these teams somewhat surprisingly still in the playoff race. Miami has surged back into the picture in the last three weeks with three victories thanks to their defense. Newton looked rusty in his first start this season, and the Panthers desperately need him at his best. The Dolphins’ defense will be the key to this matchup, and Miami has an incredible opportunity to go into their bye in Week 14 at 6-7 and still alive in the AFC playoff situation."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Panthers 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bleacher Report

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Carolina Panthers are just 2-6 in their last eight games. But a slim majority of the panel is willing to lay two points with Carolina in Miami Sunday afternoon. Nearly three-quarters of the public is also on Carolina, but two members of our staff are fading that and this majority with Miami."

Prediction: Panthers 24, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Analysis: "Cam Newton should be able to withstand the Dolphins’ blitzes well enough to put points on the board, while Tua Tagovailoa struggles against the Panthers’ defense."

Prediction: Panthers 24, Dolphins 14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Call me old-fashioned, but the reality that the Dolphins have been outscored by 68 points this season matters more than their three-game winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa does a nice job making his offensive line look better than it is with quick throws, but Miami doesn't have the running game to hurt the Panthers' biggest weakness on defense. Cam Newton played well enough to win last week, and Christian McCaffrey looks ready to break some big runs."

Prediction: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "As the Dolphins began the "easy" stretch of their schedule, this was the game (behind the Thursday nighter against Baltimore) that looked like the toughest and it now stands in the way of the Dolphins realistically getting to 7-7 after their 1-7 start. The Panthers are by no means a great team, but they're also much better than the Texans, Jets and Giants — other teams the Dolphins have or will face during this six-game stretch. The Dolphins offense was able to produce just enough in the past three games to help the team win, but it's likely it will need to do more against Carolina because Newton and McCaffrey present more of a threat than Joe Flacco and Michael Carter. This is what you might call a crossroads game for Miami, one that will determine whether there will be any playoff discussion in December or whether all the focus will turn to 2022. The Dolphins did record a significant victory when they defeated the Ravens, but they had the advantage of playing at home on a short week and that won't be a factor here. It says here the Dolphins aren't going to be able to do much offensively against the Carolina defense and that will spell the end of the winning streak."

Prediction: Panthers 19, Dolphins 13