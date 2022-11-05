Setting the Stage for the Week 9 Dolphins-Bears Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 6-3 on the season when they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 9 Dolphins-Bears matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-3) vs. CHICAGO BEARS (3-5)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 6

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Soldier Field; Chicago, Illinois

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Chicago will be between 58 and 62 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies and no precipitation in the forecast. The wind is expected to be 16-17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown throughout most of Florida, Illnois, most of Minnesota, most of Alabama, and Honolulu.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sidelines)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3.5 (over/under 45.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — WR River Cracraft (illness) is out; T Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) is doubtful; T Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), TE Tanner Conner (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (quad) and S Eric Rowe (hip) are questionable.

Bears — OL Ja'Tyre Carter (illness) is questionable.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 9-4

Last five meetings:

Oct. 14, 2018 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)

Oct. 19, 2014 at Chicago — Dolphins 27, Bears 14

Nov. 18, 2010 at Miami — Bears 16, Dolphins 0

Nov. 5, 2006 at Chicago — Dolphins 31, Bears 13

Dec. 9, 2002 at Miami — Dolphins 27, Bears 9

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 33 (1975 at Chicago; Dolphins 46, Bears 13)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 27 (1988 at Chicago; Bears 34, Dolphins 7)

Highest-scoring matchup: 69 points (1997 at Miami; Bears 36, Dolphins 33, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (2010 at Miami; Bears 16, Dolphins 0)

Former Bears players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert, DT John Jenkins

Former Bears coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith, associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville

Former Dolphins players with the Bears:

OL Kellen Diesch (practice squad)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bears:

Head strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur, assistant head strength and conditioning coach Jimmy Mangiero

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The Chicago Bears are in a rebuilding mode with first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, evidenced by their recent trade of two of their top players, defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith. While the Bears don't seem to have the talent to seriously challenge for a roster spot in 2022, it's worth noting that their 3-5 record includes victories at home against the highly regarded San Francisco 49ers and at New England on Monday night in Week 7. Quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as a major running threat in recent weeks and is looking more like someone around whom the Bears can build. The Bears are coming off a humbling 49-29 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

After dumping Quinn and Smith, the Bears defense clearly is lacking playmakers up front even though it does feature a quality secondary. But any secondary is going to have a tough time dealing with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins passing game without pressure on Tua Tagovailoa. While the Dolphins don't have a dominant running game, it should be noted the Bears have allowed 200 or more rushing yards in three of their eight games. On the other side of the ball, Chicago's passing game — while improved in recent weeks and now featuring new wide receiver Chase Claypool — isn't particularly imposing.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

While the Bears passing game isn't sub-par (being kind), Chicago leads the NFL in rushing and have three capable ball carriers in David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Fields. The Dolphins have been pretty good against the run, but they did give up a 79-yard touchdown run against Lamar Jackson and another long touchdown run against Dalvin Cook. That should be the first cause for concern for the Dolphins. Another is the forecast calling for wind in the teens but with gusts up to 25 mph. While the temperature is going to be fine and that's great news for a November game at Chicago, the wind could make things tricky for a Dolphins passing game that really clicked last weekend at Detroit.

FINAL DOLPHINS-BEARS PREDICTION

The Dolphins have things rolling pretty well these days with back-to-back victories after Tua returned from his concussion and the big trade this week for Bradley Chubb, who should rejuvenate the pass rush. This, however, is a tricky game because the Bears offense has come to life in recent weeks after Chicago decided to let Fields run a lot more. But the Dolphins just look like a clearly better team overall and should be able to make it three in a row. Final score: Dolphins 23, Bears 20.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

