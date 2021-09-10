The Final Week 1 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins are in relatively good shape heading into their game at Gillette Stadium

Outside of their COVID-19 issues, the Miami Dolphins are about as healthy as they could hope heading into their season opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The only player on the active roster who even got so much as an injury designation was wide receiver Preston Williams, who was listed as questionable because of his foot injury.

Williams was limited in practice all three days this week.

"Look, Preston has done a very nice job of kind of working his way back and definitely moving in the right direction," head coach Brian Flores said before practice Friday, "but just transparency — there’s still some issues there and that’s why we listed him as limited.”

Every other player was a full participant in practice Friday, including offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who was limited the previous two days with a thigh issue.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (back) was removed from the injury report entirely Friday.

The other four players who were on the injury report this week were safety Clayton Fejedelem, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen remain on the COVID-19 list, and Flores said it was not determined whether either would travel to New England.

The Patriots ruled out one player on their final injury report of the week, and that one player is wide receiver Malcolm Perry, who they claimed off waivers from the Dolphins last week.

Perry is out with a foot injury after practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

New England listed four players as questionable, including starting wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills, who both were limited Friday after being out Thursday with ankle issues.

The other two were tackle players listed as questionable are tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder). Like Agholor and Mills, they were limited in practice Friday.