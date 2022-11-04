Breaking Down the Final Week 9 Dolphins-Bears Injury Report

In the same week they acquired star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins now have to monitor an injury to their up-and-coming pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips was a late addition to the injury report Friday, showing up with a quad injury that had him listed as limited in practice and questionable for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Given the timing of the injury, it's safe to assume that Phillips was injured in practice Friday, but there's no word as to the severity.

Phillips is one of four players listed as questionable on the Dolphins' final injury report, along with tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and safety Eric Rowe (hip).

Wide receiver River Cracraft, who didn't practice all week because of an illness, was ruled out; and tackle Austin Jackson was listed as doubtful, though he did practice on a limited basis Friday. This was the first practice in more than three weeks for Jackson, who was activated off IR on Tuesday.

Like Phillips and Jackson, Conner and Armstead both were listed as limited participants Friday. That is significant with Armstead because it marked the first time since Week 2 he practiced more than one day in the same week.

Interestingly, DT Raekwon Davis (knee) and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) also were listed as limited in practice Friday, but they did not get a game status designation, meaning they'll be ready to go against Chicago.

Based on the timing of injuries showing up on the injury report, it's entirely possible this was the Phillips' injury was the second the Dolphins sustained in practice this week. Rowe, who was a full participant in practice Friday, wasn't on the injury report before showing up as limited Thursday.

BEARS INJURY REPORT

The Bears will be very healthy when they face the Dolphins, with only one player with a game status designation on their final injury.

Backup offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter was listed as questionable with an illness. He was the only one Bears player who was not a full participant at practice Friday.

