Thursday Notebook: Little News, Zach's Hall Call, Injury Update, More

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas became a Hall of Fame finalist for the third time, while Jason McCourty is among eight finalists for the NFL's sportsmanship award

Zach Thomas was selected as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third time Thursday, and while it wasn't a big surprise it nonetheless was a necessary step if Thomas is to become the latest member of the Miami Dolphins to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Thomas was one of 15 modern-era finalists announced Thursday, marking the third consecutive year he has reached this level.

The other finalists are Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, DeMarcus Ware, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis and Bryant Young.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced Feb. 10, three days before Super Bowl LVI, during the NFL Honors show.

The Dolphins Hall of Famers are: Don Shula, Nick Buoniconti, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Jim Langer, Larry Little, Dan Marino, Dwight Stephenson, Jason Taylor and Paul Warfield.

LITTLE NEWS

After welcoming linebacker Brennan Scarlett back at practice Wednesday, the Dolphins have another player on IR they have designated for return: offensive tackle Greg Little.

Little was placed on injured reserve Nov. 16 with an undisclosed injury sustained in practice.

Acquired in August in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, Little was inactive for each of the Dolphins' first 10 games before landing on injured reserve.

A third player who has been designated for return is running back Malcolm Brown, who is practicing for the third week since going on IR.

There was nothing new to report Thursday when it comes to the Dolphins' injury report or their COVID-19 situation.

Jesse Davis (knee), Adam Shaheen (knee) and Phillip Lindsay (ankle) remain the only three players on the injury report and all three were listed as full participants for a second consecutive day.

For Tennessee, the big injury news was wide receiver A.J. Brown, fresh off a monster game against the San Francisco 49ers, not practicing Thursday because of a calf injury.

The Titans also got two players off their COVID-19 list Thursday, starting guard Nate Davis and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley, who reverted back to IR.

McCOURTY MOMENT

The NFL announced the eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and the Dolphins are represented among the finalists for the first time.

And that finalist would be veteran defensive back Jason McCourty, whose season ended after seven games because of a foot injury.

The other finalists for the award, which first was handed out in 2014, are The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are Buffalo QB Josh Allen, Houston WR Brandin Cooks, New England WR Matthew Slater, Tampa Bay LB Lavonte David, New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan, San Francisco FB Kyle Juczczyk and Minnesota WR Adam Thielen.

NEEDHAM MEMENTO

Cornerback Nik Needham threw the ball in the air to celebrate his pick-six against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, but he was happy to report Thursday that he does have the ball.

"I had a bunch of people hitting me like, ‘Man, good play but what are you doing? What are you thinking? You’ve got to keep that,’ " Needham said. " I was like, ‘I’ve got it, man. Relax. Don’t worry about it.’”

Needham explained that the ball never left the field of play and Mack Hollins wound up catching it.

Needham said he plans on keeping the ball after giving the ball from his first interception to his mom and from his second to his dad.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

We'd be remiss if we let this day pass without remember this day in 2000 when the Dolphins defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17, in overtime for what remains their last playoff victory.

This was the day, of course, when Lamar Smith ran for 209 yards, capping his magical day with the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Not surprisingly, that game earned a very high ranking in our 2020 list of the 100 greatest games in Dolphins history.