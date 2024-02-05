The Word on Weaver from Baltimore

That Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel would sing the praise of Anthony Weaver after hiring him as defensive coordinator is part of the process and nothing you wouldn't expect, but those who watched Weaver up close for the past three seasons also are impressed with him.

One such observer is Baltimore Ravens radio play-by-play voice Gerry Sandusky, who also happens to be the son of the late John Sandusky, who was the Dolphins' offensive line coach from 1976 through 1994.

And Sandusky offered a glowing review of Weaver during an appearance on the Joe Rose Show on South Florida radio station WQAM on Monday.

Weaver joined the Dolphins after spending three seasons as assistant head coach to John Harbaugh in Baltimore after being defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2020 and after a seven-year playing career with those two teams.

"He is a quality guy," Sandusky told WQAM. "I mean, you're gonna love this guy as your DC. And because he's got a lot of experience, he has seen the benefit of multiple and unpredictable. The Wink Martindales of the world were out there, you know, just blitz all day, blitz all day and then you got your super conservative guys and you sit back in a Cover 2 shell. Anthony is gonna be a guy who's going to adapt personnel, games down a distance and philosophy of ... look, you got a very athletic group on your defensive side, he's going to cut them loose because like all great coaches, Anthony knows how to adapt scheme to personnel."

Weaver was hired by the Dolphins after he interviewed for the head-coaching openings of the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, and Harbaugh fully endorsed him as a future NFL head coach.

Sandusky said Harbaugh's utmost respect for Weaver might have played a part in him choosing to promote inside linebackers coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator instead of Weaver after Mike Macdonald left to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

"John knew Anthony was ready to be a defensive coordinator," Sandusky said. "But he also knew Zach Orr was ready to be a defensive coordinator and knowing how John thinks, I'm sure John felt like if he makes Anthony his defensive coordinator, now Zach doesn't get fulfilled, but if he makes Zach the defensive coordinator, he knew Anthony was getting another job because he's ready. So the Ravens were lucky. They had two guys ready for that job. And the Dolphins are lucky because they just got a great defensive coordinator."

On why Weaver can succeed as a former NFL player:

"There's a lot of guys who play in this league who I would never say he'll be a great DC or head coach. Anthony has presence. You'll see him that every week at the defensive coordinator press conference. He's got a smile that lights up a room. He's got a physical presence that commands attention, but he's also he has ... you're fresh off the memories of Vic Fangio. Not one of the charming, lovable guys. And Vic Fangio is your classic grind, grind grind. It doesn't work anymore, guys. Today's player is not going to be ground into dust. You have to bring the excellence out of players, and you've got to go inside and get them to volunteer it. And I've watched Anthony do that as a defensive line coach here in Baltimore. He has the ability to get guys to work 10 times harder than they wanted to work, and they're doing it on their own. And that's today's coach."

On whether he can bring out of Jevon Holland the same multiple-use the RAvens got out of Kyle Hamilton in 2023:

"I would totally agree. And the other kid I know he's coming off an an injury but (Jaelan) Phillips I think Phillips is one of those unicorn athletes who can play maybe not three levels, but he can easily play two levels and you can hide him inside, you can move them outside. Jevon Holland is a three-level player. You've got some great athletes on that defense, and Anthony is going to know how to use them in non-traditional ways. Look, that fits your Mike McDaniel scheme. You've got a non traditional head coach who's taken a cutting edge, new approach to developing his team and his players and Anthony is going to fit that a whole lot better than Vic Fangio did."

On bringing out the best in his players:

"The guy I'll put out there to give you a is Justin Madubuike. Justin Madubuike is a third-round draft pick and, well, projected to be a pretty good player. He is now arguably on the same level as Aaron Donald. And that his large part because of his work ethic, but it's a large part because Anthony Weaver is the coach who helped him develop the talent and he brought it out of him and he made him more than you probably thought it could be. And that's what Anthony's got to do for your defense."