Dolphins-Lions Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 5-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Will Brinson

Analysis: "The Lions were everyone's trendy little choice coming into the year and they're hitting rock bottom as dogs at home to the Dolphins. This is a great spot for Detroit, though. Miami rates out well against the run but not too swell against the pass; everyone remembers them picking off Kenny Pickett as well as Jared Goff's disastrous last two weeks. D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown matter a LOT here — if both play I love the Lions to just win the game."

Prediction: Lions 31, Dolphins 28

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Lions have come apart after a slow start with a bad defense being the main problem. Look for the Dolphins and their track-speed receivers to fly around against that defense as Tua Tagovailoa wins a shootout over the Lions. Miami rolls."

Prediction: Dolphins 35, Lions 26

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "The Dolphins both totally outplayed the Steelers in Week 7 and are fortunate to have beaten them. Don’t search for logic in that sentence. It’s simply a reflection of the weirdness of the NFL this year. Tua Tagovailoa was back from concussion protocol and had his worst game of the season — throwing four would-be interceptions that Steelers defenders dropped. Plus, Mike McDaniel’s coaching decisions were a big reason they scored only 16 points despite gaining 372 yards and forcing three turnovers. Will the Lions be the cure for what ills a sputtering Dolphins offense? It better be. Detroit is last in point differential (-56), yards allowed (412.2), yards per play allowed (6.4), and defensive efficiency. Tyreek Hill might go for 200 yards."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 28, Lions 24

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 30, Lions 26

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 29, Lions 24

The Sporting News

Analysis: "This might seem like a trap game on the road after Miami had to grind to beat Pittsburgh at home after a slow start. Detroit was scrappy and competitive early, but its defensive ineptitude combined with a constant stream of key offensive injuries around Jared Goff hasn't been good. The Lions are overmatched here and Dan Campbell's sneaky coaching revenge game won't go well as his team gets ripped again."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Lions 14

NBC Sports

Analysis: "The Dolphins got back in the win column this past weekend, not coincidentally with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback. The Lions have been free-falling as of late, so this is another excellent opportunity for Miami to add to the win column."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Dolphins 27, Lions 17

Matt Weyrich prediction: Lions 38, Dolphins 35

FOX Sports

Analysis: "Sorry, Detroit. I don't think you stand a chance in this one. The Dolphins are taking the Lions seriously. And I think Tua is poised to start putting up big numbers."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Lions 13

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "With Tua back, the Dolphins are finding their groove again."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Lions 17

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The Lions are cratering, and if they can’t turn things around soon, Dan Campbell’s seat is going to get awfully warm. I don’t see anything turning around this week."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Lions 21

NFL.com

Analysis: "Detroit's young defenders (Hutchinson! Paschal! Okudah!) are showing signs of life just in time for the offense to crash back down to earth. As usual, it’d be nice to know which Lions skill-position players are suiting up before predicting a score. But Jared Goff’s tendency to make killer mistakes against versatile, blitz-heavy defenses like the Dolphins’ is enough to pick against the home team either way."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Lions 20

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: This certainly appeared before the season began as a game the Dolphins should win, and the Lions' 1-5 start certainly hasn't changed any of that. But it needs to be noted that the Lions scored 35, 36 and 45 in their three home games and their two bad performances offensively have come on the road. So expecting the Dolphins to completely shut down the Lions is unrealistic, particularly with Swift back and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also potentially in the lineup after he entered the concussion protocol last weekend. Make no mistake, this is not going to be an easy game for the Dolphins, but we're expecting their offense to at least keep up with the Lions and the defense is going to force a key Goff turnover or two at some point, and that ultimately is going to prove the difference."

Prediction: Dolphins 29, Lions 27

